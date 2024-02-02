I JUST LIKE YOU | A GAY MYTH Comes to Theatre503 This Month

Who What Where Productions and Theatre503 Present I just like you | a gay myth 23-24 February, 2024 at Theatre503, 503 Battersea Park Rd, London SW11 3BW.

Written and Directed by Zachary Wilcox

Featuring Chandler James and Conor Mainwaring

Set and Costume Design by Zachary Wilcox

Movement Direction, Intimacy Coordination, and Sound Design by Rupert-Lawrence Worth

Lighting Design by Georgjis Gaisins

Pat needs a husband. They're 30, single and depressed - floating through Grindr hook-ups with a year left on their visa and searching for something a bit... deeper.

Leo's a mess. He's abandoned a seven year relationship to shag his way through all the gays in London and has developed an allergy to intimacy along the way.

And they can't keep their hands off each other. What could possibly go wrong?

I just like you | a gay myth is an intimate, steamy two-hander about the tops, bottoms, and sides of gay dating. Following a sold-out Edinburgh run, this will mark Wilcox's London debut. I just like you | a gay myth has been long-listed for Theatre503's 2023 International Playwriting Award and Royal Shakespeare Company's 2023 37 Plays Award.

About Writer and Director Zachary Wilcox

Zachary Wilcox is a queer London-based director, playwright, dramaturg, and yoga teacher. Their most recent credits include: Director of Spills by Ruthie Rado a site-specific play in their own flat with Who What Where Productions; Director for the 'Start Your Script' programme with Masterclass, Theatre Royal Haymarket (February & October 2023); Director of Parting Glass for Theatre503's 'Helen' Rapid Write Response programme (May 2023); Writer, Director, & Producer of I just like you | a gay myth at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Greenside Venues); Assistant Director for That Is Not Who I Am (Rapture) written by Dave Davidson (Lucy Kirkwood) and directed by Lucy Morrison at the Royal Court Theatre (Spring/Summer 2022). Zachary co-founded Who What Where Productions.

About the Cast

Chandler James (Pat) is a London based actor originally from the United States. He trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Recent credits include: Dots/Phases (Framework Theatre Company), Biosphere (Part of the Main / Pleasance Theatre), Black Isle (National Theatre of Scotland), I just like you: a gay myth (Edinburgh Fringe / Who What Where Productions), Open Up (XPosed / Full Disclosure Theatre), Glaucus (Catalyst Festival), Between: A New Musical (CoLab GSMD / Barbican), Sane & Sound (Grimeborn Opera Festival).

Conor Mainwaring (Leo) is a Scottish actor and theatre maker. He's currently developing a solo show, 'Fire' with The Pleasance Theatre ahead of an Edinburgh run this year. Stage work includes I just like you: a gay myth (Edinburgh Fringe / Who What Where Productions), Arlington (Stonecrabs Theatre), Richard II (Quandary Collective) and CAMP! (Soho Theatre/Norwich Theatre Royal). Screen work includes Knot (Domiphy Films) and Red Room (White Stag Films).

About the Creative Team

Rupert-Lawrence Worth is Founder and Artistic director of 'Tailwind Physical Theatre' and a resident artist at 'The Ugly Duck' and 'Metal Southend' creating their new work 'I WISH YOU CALLED'. Ru works as a Director, Intimacy Coordinator and Movement Director across different sectors of the industry working with sensitivity and comfortability. Ru was Movement Director and Intimacy Coordinator on Who What Where Productions recent production of 'Spills', Director of 'Scenes with boys' by MadJacks Theatre, Riverside Studios, Bitesize festival and Director for a rehearsed reading of 'The Prisoner' for Londons Lovecraft festival. Ru has also worked with Gecko Theatre, Babel Theatre, The Paper Puppet Company and Bearface Theatre.

Georgjis Gaisins, also known as TheGeorgeNET, is a dynamic creative working in theatre directing and lighting design. His latest theatrical production, "Technological Singularity" earned a publication feature in BlackPepper magazine. He also developed Lighting and sound installation that was presented in Pushkin House, London with an event that was hosted by Fetish (London-based collective). He earned an MA in Performance: Design and Practice from UAL - Central Saint Martins and a BA in Theatre Production - Directing from Middlesex University.

Who What Where Productions is a non-profit multi-disciplinary, trans-Atlantic production company and cohort of artists dedicated to producing new works in unusual spaces. In addition to the 2022 Edinburgh run of 'I just like you | a gay myth', recent productions include: 'Spills' by Ruthie Rado, a site-specific, immersive, and interactive play about a millennials exploring their sexuality (London 2023, New York City 2022, & D.C. 2019); 'Spark' by Ruthie Rado, a site-specific play set in a sex club (New York City 2023). Visit our website for more information: wwwproductions.my.canva.site.