Huge Corrie Will Lead SNOW WHITE Panto at Northwich This Christmas

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Coronation Street's Chris Gascoyne will lead the cast of Snow White as the magical royal Henchman in the Christmas panto which is presented by the award-winning Anton Benson Productions. He will be joined on stage at Northwich Memorial Court by local panto legend Ryan Greaves and Northwich's favourite princess Georgie Jackson. Further fantastic casting is still to be announced.

Snow White runs from Sunday 6 December to Thursday 31 December 2026 at the popular Cheshire venue. Tickets are on sale now priced from £17, with concessions, family and group tickets also available.

In the Kingdom of Little Apple, Snow White awaits her Prince. However, Queen Morgana has other ideas and plans to marry the Prince herself.

Just how far will the evil Queen go to get her way? Is the magical Henchman really good or bad? And what mischief and mayhem will Wally and Dame Dolly be getting up to this year?

Audiences of all ages are guaranteed the fairest time of them all with amazing sets and costumes, a superb soundtrack of songs performed live by the cast and lots of fun.

Chris Gascoyne appears as the Henchman. Best known as Peter Barlow in Coronation Street, Chris has an extensive career across television and theatre. He has recently wrapped The Northumbria Mysteries, on which he also serves as Executive Producer. His other recent television credits include All Creatures Great and Small (Channel 5), Patience (Channel 4) and The Feud (Channel 5). Further television credits include Moving On (BBC), New Street Law (Red Productions), The Thing Called Love (BBC), The Royal (ITV), Where the Heart Is (ITV), A Touch of Frost (ITV) and The Thing About Vince (ITV).

Chris also has an impressive stage CV with credits including Endgame (HOME Manchester), The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (Birmingham Rep), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (Bolton Octagon), The Rib Cage (Royal Exchange Manchester), Bluebird (Royal Court) and The Changing Room (Duke of York's/Royal Court Classic Season.

Georgie Jackson is Snow White. Northwich favourite Georgie trained in Musical Theatre at the London College of Music. Her many pantomime credits include Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Princess Jill in Jack and the Beanstalk, Princess Aurora in Sleeping Beauty, Wendy in Peter Pan, Cinderella, Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (all at Northwich), Snow White (Lawrence Batley Theatre), Once Upon a Pantomime (Rhyl Pavilion Theatre), Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (Hounslow Arts Centre) and Tinkerbell in Peter Pan (The Forum Theatre). Further stage credits Bel Ami (The Charing Cross Theatre) and Salad Days (Watermans Theatre, London). Georgie was also a member of Disney-inspired, princess-themed vocal girl group Misstasia which reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent in 2015.

Ryan Greaves plays Wally. Actor, director, writer and teacher Ryan trained at the Manchester Met School of Drama, and in 2026 he is celebrating his 16th year – and his 25th panto with Anton Benson Productions Ltd. His many appearances for the company include Wally in Aladdin, Robin Hood, Rapunzel, Beauty and the Beast and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinnochio in Pinnochio, Billy Goose in Mother Goose, Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk, Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz, Buttons in Cinderella, White Rabbit in Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin and Wishee Washee in Aladdin and Muddles in Sleeping Beauty. Further panto credits include Buttons in Cinderella and Widow Twanky in Aladdin. Additional stage credits include Bramwell in Jane Hair (Bronte Society), Shakespeare Lives! (Irlam Fringe Festival), Little Red, Macbeth and Peter Pan (all Page2Stage Theatre Company) and Don't Just Sit There (Hull Truck).

More casting for Snow White is yet to be announced.

Anton Benson Productions produces successful Christmas pantomimes for venues across the UK in addition to providing Easter pantos for more than 15 venues nationwide each spring.

The company has worked with many big-name stars including Les Dennis, John Thomson, Kerry Katona, Mark Labbett, Su Pollard and Basil Brush.

Anton Benson of Anton Benson Productions said: “It's an absolute joy to return to Northwich Memorial Court where we always get a fantastic reception from its family audiences.

“I'm delighted to welcome Chris Gascoyne to our panto family for 2026, I know he's going to make a fearsomely good Henchman. And of course, it wouldn't be panto season without the irrepressible Ryan Gleaves and the enchanting Georgie Jackson to entertain theatregoers.

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