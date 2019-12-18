Hollie McNish Will Write a New Version of ANTIGONE For Storyhouse

Storyhouse have today announced the Ted Hughes Award winner Hollie McNish will write a brand-new version of Antigone, as part of the theatre's new season.

The production will be McNish's first ever solo play and will be staged between 22 May - 13 June at Chester's award-winning theatre.

Alex Clifton, artistic director at Storyhouse said:

Hollie's words make everyone feel they are her friend: anyone who has read her stuff feels they know her; feels she knows them. Her writing fizzes with ideas that sit right in the middle of Antigone: parenthood, immigration, gender, the role of the state in our daily lives. This version will forefront the voices of young women and girls, with girls from our youth theatre taking the role of the chorus. Hollie is the perfect person to voice all of its characters and make an Antigone that matters now.

McNish, a poet and spoken word artist was former poet in residence at Storyhouse, has published five books of poetry including Nobody Told Me for which she won the Ted Hughes Award. Her poem Mathematics about immigration has had over 2 million views on You Tube.

Storyhouse's newest season features adaptations of The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde by Glyn Maxwell, The Suicide by Rebekah Harrison and Miss Julie by Amy Ng. Jessica Swale's Blue Stockings also features and a new version of Brewster's Millions.





