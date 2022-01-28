Hofesh Shechter Company Announces New Shechter II Dancers And New Show

Following the success of POLITICAL MOTHER UNPLUGGED and the short film POLITICAL MOTHER: The Final Cut, Hofesh Shechter Company presents Contemporary Dance 2.0 performed by Shechter II, the acclaimed apprentice company of the celebrated choreographer for dancers aged 18-25.

Eight dancers, representing the very best of the next generation of international, contemporary artists, have been selected from over 1000 auditionees to join the 2022 Shechter II development programme. They are Tristan Carter (Australia), Cristel de Frankrijker (The Netherlands), Justine Gouache (France), Zakarius Harry (UK), Alex Haskins (USA), Oscar Jinghu Li (UK), Keanah Faith Simin (The Netherlands), Chanel Vyent (The Netherlands)

The production will premiere in Teatro Comunale Città di Vicenza, Italy on 23 March 2022 before playing at Théâtre de la Ville - Les Abbesses, Paris with 11 performances from 31 March - 10 April before receiving its UK premiere at the Theatre Royal Plymouth on Wednesday 20 April where it will play two performances only. The production will then travel to The Venue MK (Milton Keynes) on Saturday 28th May, The MAC (Belfast) from Thursday 16th to Saturday 18th June, and Battersea Arts Centre (London) with further UK and international dates to be announced.

Inspired by Shechter's original production created in 2019 for the GöteborgsOperans Danskompani and re-imagined by Shechter II, Contemporary Dance 2.0 will be set to an eclectic sound-score of club-like euphoria, throbbing beats, pulsating hip hop, folk, Bach and jazz. Shechter serves up the intensity of his signature ensemble work, yet dipped in ironic references to pop culture, it's a playful take on his own art form.

Contemporary Dance 2.0 is produced by Hofesh Shechter Company and co-commissioned by Düsseldorf Festival!, Espace 1789 Saint-Ouen, with production support from Théâtre de la Ville Paris, Teatro Comunale Città di Vicenza and a production residency at Arts Depot, London.

Hofesh Shechter Company gratefully receives support towards the delivery of Shechter II 2022, which includes core funding from John Ellerman Foundation.

Hofesh Shechter Company is supported using public funding through Arts Council England and benefits from the support of BNP Paribas Foundation for the development of its projects.

For UK and International tour details please go to https://hofesh.co.uk/scheduled-events/