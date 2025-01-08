Hightide's Writers Group Will Return For 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HighTide has announced the return of the Hightide Writers Group in 2025 following the success of the inaugural Writers Group in 2024. Six playwrights will be chosen to embark on a paid year-long course developing a play and presenting an extract at HighTide Rising in 2026. The course this year will be led by Kelly Jones, one of the three writers of HighTide's 2023 Ghost Stories by Candlelight and writer of My Mother's Funeral: The Show, currently running in New York at Soho Playhouse until 25 January 2025.

Applicants are invited to submit an 8-page (minimum) to 12-page (maximum) play script sample. The opportunity is open to writers of all levels of experience who are from or living in the East of England.

Script submissions close on 19th January. Full terms and conditions and details of how to apply at https://hightide.org.uk/playwrights/.

Kelly Jones, leading the 2025 HighTide Writers Group said, “My relationship with HighTide started in a group like this and led to lots of exciting ideas and new pieces of writing, such as my writing in Ghost Stories by Candlelight in 2023. I cannot wait to get to work with the next generation of East based talent and tutor the 2025 Writers Group.

George Boundy, Engagement Manager of HighTide said, "The last time we opened submissions for our Writers Group we received scripts from over 200 playwrights. Selecting just 6 writers from that group was a challenge - but one we relished. I call upon our bustling, dynamic, and brilliantly talented community of playwrights to challenge us once again. Be bold, brave, and unapologetic in your writing, make it impossible for us to say no. We look forward to welcoming a new intake of ambitious writers for 2025 and watch them grow!" The HighTide Writers group builds on HighTide's legacy as a new writing company supporting emerging playwrights. The company nurtures and produces work from those in the East of England, working in collaboration with local partners, to create a thriving community of ambitious playwrights.

Kelly Jones's theatre credits include My Mother's Funeral: The Show (Mercury Theatre Colchester and Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Ghost Stories by Candlelight (East of England tour and Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), 1.4 For a Copy (Camden Peoples Theatre), When You See Me (Scottee and Friends), BUMP (New Wolsey Theatre), Room to Escape (BBC Arts), Comma (Sherman Theatre), Garden Paradiso (Mercury Theatre) and The People's Platform (Common Wealth Theatre).

