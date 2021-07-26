Heartbreak Productions Postpones THE GREAT GATSBY

Due to previous pandemic restrictions and ping-demic alerts, open air theatre company Heartbreak Productions have been working hard to ensure that their postponed performances can still be seen.

Having had to postpone the performance of The Great Gatsby at Hill Close Gardens, Warwick, the performance has now been relocated to this new venue and date - Saturday 31 July | 7pm.

Set at a garden party, Heartbreak's adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic marks the 100th anniversary of The Roaring 20s. The show offers a generous twist of the company's inventive and interactive style in a cocktail full of drama and music that takes audiences on a wild ride through Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan's romance - all served with a lavish splash of jazz!

Learn more at https://www.heartbreakproductions.co.uk/.