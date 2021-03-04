Hayward Gallery To Reopen and New Events For Southbank Centre's Inside Out Series Announced

The Southbank Centre today announces that the Hayward Gallery will reopen on 19 May, with two much-anticipated, solo exhibitions by Matthew Barney and Igshaan Adams.

The announcement comes as a new slate of events for Inside Out, an online season of music and literature are released. This next instalment of the popular digital series will see the Southbank Centre's Resident Orchestras performing at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, marking the first time the much-loved venue has been open since it closed last March due to Covid-19.

The orchestras are joined by a roster of leading International Artists, including conductors Ben Gernon, Enrique Mazzola, Fabien Gabel, Robin Ticciati, Rory MacDonald, Ryan Bancroft and Sir Mark Elder and soloists Alexandra Dariescu, Denis Kozhukhin, Paul Lewis, Pavel Kolesnikov and Steven Isserlis.

A further series of Inside Out events will be announced in the coming weeks. The Southbank Centre's reopening plans will then be announced in due course, subject to government guidance.

Gillian Moore CBE, Director of Music and Performing Arts, Southbank Centre, says: "We're making a very warm welcome back to our orchestral partners this Spring for our ongoing Inside Out series. It's going to be wonderful to see them back in the Southbank Centre doing what they do best, performing much-loved music with world-class conductors and soloists. We know these events will continue to bring a little bit of light into our homes as we look forward to reopening our shared spaces later this year."