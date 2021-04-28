Have Dinner With Brian Blessed O.B.E. This Summer at New Altrincham Venue

North West audiences have the opportunity to spend An Intimate Evening With Brian Blessed this summer.

The actor, writer, presenter, raconteur and force of nature will visit The Bowdon Rooms in Altrincham for the unique event on Saturday, September 4.

The unmissable 'evening with' includes, guests enjoying a star-studded red-carpet entrance, Champagne reception while enjoying world class live entertainment and unique Art installations showcasing Brian Blessed's illustrious career on stage and screen.

There will also be the opportunity to take part in a question-and-answer session and each guest will get the opportunity to meet the legend himself and have a professional souvenir photograph to commemorate your evening.

Brian Blessed was born in Yorkshire in 1936, the son of a coal hewer, and grew up in the mining village of Goldthorpe.

He worked as a plasterer before studying at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and began his acting career in panto at the age of 21, playing a robber in Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. Peter O'Toole was the dame.

Since then, the 84-year-old has forged a stellar stage and screen career from an early breakthrough performance in seminal 60s' TV series Z Cars and I, Claudius in the 1970s to Flash Gordon, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, The Blackadder, Doctor Who and even Peppa Pig.

On stage he created the role of Old Deuteronomy in the original cast of Cats and was a member of the company at the RSC where his roles included Exeter in Henry V, Claudius in Hamlet and Hastings in Richard III.

His working relationship with Sir Kenneth Branagh meanwhile embraces four films and goes back more than 30 years to when he was cast in the 1989 screen version of Henry V.

Away from acting, he is also an intrepid explorer who has scaled Everest without oxygen - coming within 1,000ft of the summit, survived a plane crash in the jungle in Venezuela, has completed hundreds of hours of training at Space City in Russia, and in 1999 became the oldest man to trek to the Magnetic North Pole on foot.

In 2016 he was awarded an OBE for his services to the arts and to charity.

Edward Prophet, who runs The Bowdon Rooms with brother Anthony, says: "Brian Blessed is a monumental figure in the world of acting, a truly intrepid and inspirational explorer, a big-hearted supporter of charity and hugely eloquent and entertaining company.

"It's a real privilege to have him come to The Bowdon Rooms to share stories of his life and adventures; it should be a truly memorable evening."

