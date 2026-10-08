HUMBUG Christmas Party Returns to London in December
The festive experience moves to Greenwich Borough Hall with a creative team behind THE CRYSTAL MAZE, TOKYO NIGHTS, and BACKYARD CINEMA.
HUMBUG will return this December (4 – 24 December) with a brand-new home at Greenwich Borough Hall and a bigger, more raucous and even more ambitious show.
Bought to life by new producers, Niche Productions Group, the two-hour-plus festive experience will bring together live music, games, a whole lot of festive mischief and one enormous Christmas party - all with one very important mission: bring back Santa's spirit and save Christmas.
This year, Santa has discovered a newfound love of rock n' roll. Having ditched the sleigh and joined house band Johnny Whiskey & The Barflies, he's decided he would much rather spend Christmas playing music and throwing a party than delivering presents.
Revellers are invited to join Santa at his rock n roll bash but, unbeknown to him, they're on a secret mission to steer him back towards his real job of delivering Christmas. Over the course of the night, the audience will be enlisted by HUMBUG's hosts to get involved in a series of ridiculous games, festive challenges and singalongs alongside live performances from Santa and Johnny Whiskey & The Barflies, all designed to turn the mood from Bah Humbug to fully festive!
If they succeed, the party reaches its crescendo, and Santa hits the decks for one final blowout. The Christmas bangers get turned all the way up and everyone is invited onto HUMBUG's unapologetically festive dancefloor, before the big man gets on with saving Christmas.
Returning fans can expect all the elements that have become synonymous with Humbug including irreverent and adult humour, live music, ridiculous games, themed cocktails and a shrine to Mariah.
This year's production brings together the creative and production teams behind award-winning live experiences including The Crystal Maze, Tokyo Nights, Backyard Cinema, The Traitors: Live Experience and Punchdrunk's Viola's Room.
“HUMBUG has been a hit with London audiences because, quite simply, it's everything you want a Christmas party to be - fun, silly, a little bit naughty and disgustingly festive,” commented Corey Bennett, Managing Director at Niche Productions Group.
“We're thrilled to be taking over HUMBUG this year and putting our own stamp on it. We're keeping all the bits people know and love but turning everything else up - a bigger live stage show, a brilliant new home in Greenwich and a new story that puts the audience right in the middle of the action. We want this to be the biggest and loudest HUMBUG yet. A proper Christmas night out where you can eat, drink, sing, dance, get involved and be completely ridiculous for a few hours. Christmas is allowed to be a bit silly, and HUMBUG absolutely embraces that.”
With capacity for up to 600 guests per performance, Greenwich Borough Hall will be transformed into an over-the-top festive playground where guests can eat, drink and be merry. Food and drink comes courtesy of Thirty Food Gallery, with a menu of festive favourites and themed cocktails, including the return of HUMBUG's signature cocktail Bah F*ckin Humbug.
There are three ways to experience HUMBUG this year. VIP Cabaret Tables put guests close to the stage with some of the best views in the house, table service and a welcome drink; the Beer Hall offers shared tables in the heart of the action and your best chance to get involved; while allocated Balcony seating offers a view of the night from above.
For groups looking for an alternative to the traditional office Christmas party, HUMBUG is also available for group bookings, half-venue hire and exclusive full-venue hire for up to 600 guests, with a range of food and drink packages available.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Long After the Labyrinth
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (10/21-11/08)
|
Albert's Boy
Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (2/26-3/20)
|
Jamie Cullum: The Pianoman at Christmas
The Royal Albert Hall (12/10-12/11)
|
Luther UK
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/15-11/15)
|
The Dazzling Diamonds: The Comedy Variety Drag Show
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/22-10/22)
|
The Nutcracker presented by Imperial Classical Ballet
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/17-10/17)
|
Jack the Ripper: Theatre show Kingskerswell
Kingskerswell Village hall (11/14-11/14)
|
Steeleye Span
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/19-10/19)
|
Alex McAleer - Mind Reader
Quay Arts (11/14-11/14)
|
Perle Noire: Meditations for Joséphine
Barbican (10/20-10/20)