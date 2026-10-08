HUMBUG Christmas Party Returns to London in December

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HUMBUG will return this December (4 – 24 December) with a brand-new home at Greenwich Borough Hall and a bigger, more raucous and even more ambitious show.

Bought to life by new producers, Niche Productions Group, the two-hour-plus festive experience will bring together live music, games, a whole lot of festive mischief and one enormous Christmas party - all with one very important mission: bring back Santa's spirit and save Christmas.

This year, Santa has discovered a newfound love of rock n' roll. Having ditched the sleigh and joined house band Johnny Whiskey & The Barflies, he's decided he would much rather spend Christmas playing music and throwing a party than delivering presents.

Revellers are invited to join Santa at his rock n roll bash but, unbeknown to him, they're on a secret mission to steer him back towards his real job of delivering Christmas. Over the course of the night, the audience will be enlisted by HUMBUG's hosts to get involved in a series of ridiculous games, festive challenges and singalongs alongside live performances from Santa and Johnny Whiskey & The Barflies, all designed to turn the mood from Bah Humbug to fully festive!

If they succeed, the party reaches its crescendo, and Santa hits the decks for one final blowout. The Christmas bangers get turned all the way up and everyone is invited onto HUMBUG's unapologetically festive dancefloor, before the big man gets on with saving Christmas.

Returning fans can expect all the elements that have become synonymous with Humbug including irreverent and adult humour, live music, ridiculous games, themed cocktails and a shrine to Mariah.

This year's production brings together the creative and production teams behind award-winning live experiences including The Crystal Maze, Tokyo Nights, Backyard Cinema, The Traitors: Live Experience and Punchdrunk's Viola's Room.

“HUMBUG has been a hit with London audiences because, quite simply, it's everything you want a Christmas party to be - fun, silly, a little bit naughty and disgustingly festive,” commented Corey Bennett, Managing Director at Niche Productions Group.

“We're thrilled to be taking over HUMBUG this year and putting our own stamp on it. We're keeping all the bits people know and love but turning everything else up - a bigger live stage show, a brilliant new home in Greenwich and a new story that puts the audience right in the middle of the action. We want this to be the biggest and loudest HUMBUG yet. A proper Christmas night out where you can eat, drink, sing, dance, get involved and be completely ridiculous for a few hours. Christmas is allowed to be a bit silly, and HUMBUG absolutely embraces that.”

With capacity for up to 600 guests per performance, Greenwich Borough Hall will be transformed into an over-the-top festive playground where guests can eat, drink and be merry. Food and drink comes courtesy of Thirty Food Gallery, with a menu of festive favourites and themed cocktails, including the return of HUMBUG's signature cocktail Bah F*ckin Humbug.

There are three ways to experience HUMBUG this year. VIP Cabaret Tables put guests close to the stage with some of the best views in the house, table service and a welcome drink; the Beer Hall offers shared tables in the heart of the action and your best chance to get involved; while allocated Balcony seating offers a view of the night from above.

For groups looking for an alternative to the traditional office Christmas party, HUMBUG is also available for group bookings, half-venue hire and exclusive full-venue hire for up to 600 guests, with a range of food and drink packages available.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 16 Hrs 49 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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