HOTEL PARADISO Comes to Newcastle and Kent

Check into the Hotel Paradiso this April as Lost in Translation, one of the UK's leading contemporary circus companies, bring their circus spectacular to Newcastle and Kent. An establishment like no other, Hotel Paradiso is a hilarious and boisterous family show for adults and children alike.

Doing battle with the dastardly Banker, the hapless and charming staff must tumble and swing to catch their chance at a happy ending as they try to rescue their beloved home from being repossessed. This laugh-out-loud hotel caper gives new meaning to a well-balanced dinner and keeping your enemy off-balance!

Hotel Paradiso showcases the daring and virtuosic skills and tricks of a multi-national and multi-talented cast of performers, which includes Massimiliano Rossetti and Roisin Morris, the Guinness World Record holders for most catches on the Korean Cradle. Building on their reputation as leaders in the field of story-led circus productions, Lost in Translation will treat audiences to heart-stopping aerial, stunning floor acrobatics and extraordinary juggling alongside impeccable clowning and a stunning soundtrack by renowned composer Peter Reynolds.

6th - 7th April Northern Stage

Barras Bridge, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 7RH

https://www.northernstage.co.uk/

17th - 18th April Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse

Mill Bay, Folkestone, Kent, CT20 1BN

https://www.creativefolkestone.org.uk/whats-on/





