HORRIBLE HISTORIES - BARMY BRITAIN and DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE To Play The Drive-In This Summer

'THE DRIVE IN' at TROUBADOUR MERIDIAN WATER announces live theatre for families and kids this summer with LIVE AT 'THE DRIVE IN': KIDS SHOWS. Initial programming includes the West End production of Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain from 19 - 23 August 2020 and the roarsome interactive show Dinosaur World Live from 26 - 30 August 2020.

The Drive In is fully contact-free. The gruesome and hilarious facts of Horrible Histories and the majestic roars of Dinosaur World Live will be played direct to your vehicle's FM radio. Performances are in a raised central location and relayed back to a giant cinema screen, giving everyone a great view wherever they park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order from your mobile and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive in attendants.

Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain features Queen Boudicca, King Henry VIII, Guy Fawkes, Dick Turpin, Queen Victoria and a special guest appearance by King Richard III, who in 1485 famously bought a long stay ticket for a car park in Leicester.

Based on the best-selling books written by Terry Deary and published by Scholastic, Horrible Histories live on stage first launched in 2005 with the world premieres of Terrible Tudors & Vile Victorians. Since then the Birmingham Stage Company has produced eighteen different Horrible shows, performing to over three million people in the UK, including the longest running children's show in West End history, with its record-breaking series Barmy Britain. Horrible Histories live on stage has also become a worldwide phenomenon, performing in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, New Zealand and Australia, where it performed in the Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House.

At Dinosaur World Live families will discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs, including every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus! Dinosaur World Live is fast becoming an international smash hit, following a hugely successful US tour earlier this year visiting 35 cities across 19 states, three major UK tours and London seasons at Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre and Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

This 50-minute show is written and directed by Derek Bond (Sweet Charity / Little Shop of Horrors, Royal Exchange Manchester), puppet design is by Max Humphries and puppet direction by Laura Cubitt who, with Dinosaur World Live puppet consultant Toby Olié, previously worked on Running Wild at the Open Air Theatre. Set and costume design is by James Perkins, lighting design by John Maddox and sound design by Tom Mann.

Working with health and safety experts, the entire experience is designed to be contact-free, and the team will be working to strict protocols to ensure the safety of the staff and guests. Tickets will be scanned through closed car windows, cars will be parked 2 metres apart, and food and drink will be ordered from audience's mobiles and delivered to their vehicle. Toilets will be available and will be cleaned regularly. All social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and updated in accordance with government guidelines. Should guidelines change over the coming months, guests will be entitled to exchanges or refunds for any cancelled performances.

Tickets for Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain and Dinosaur World Live are now on sale www.thedrivein.london.

There will also be 10 free car tickets per showing to NHS and care workers*.

The Drive In brings you the iconic drive in experience, with live actors, classic cinema refreshments, and great entertainment - all from the safety and comfort of your automobile.

From the latest blockbusters to cult classics, stand-up comedy to live music, The Drive In is this summer's must-visit London attraction. Tickets are on sale now, including live comedy and performances from Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Jay Rayner and Gals Aloud, and showings of hit films including Grease, Aladdin, Dirty Dancing, Jumanji: The Next Level and Sonic the Hedgehog. More screenings and performances will go on sale soon and audiences can sign up to the mailing list to be first to find out what's on at www.thedrivein.london.

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You