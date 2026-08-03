HANDBAGGED Comedy to Play Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

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The Stephen Joseph Theatre's production of Moira Buffini's comedy Handbagged has opened and plays throughout August.

Pandora Clifford, Liz Garland, Alexandra Mathie, Deven Modha, Simon Darwen and Meriel Scholfield are directed by Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder in the show, which can be seen at the SJT to 29 August.

It imagines what happened behind closed palace doors when two of the world's most powerful women – Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher – clashed. They met once a week for eleven years. One believed there is no such thing as society. The other committed her life to serving it.

Winner of a 2014 Olivier Award and a West End smash hit, Handbagged takes us from 1979 to 1990 and asks if the Queen and the Iron Lady ever found common ground, or did their stiff upper lips reign supreme?

Director Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder says: “I'm absolutely thrilled to be directing Handbagged at the SJT this summer, working with this brilliant company of actors to bring to life some of the most prominent figures from recent history. Presenting Handbagged in the round is so exciting, engaging in an immediate dialogue with our audience, and bringing them face to face with two of the most powerful women of the 20th century.”

Handbagged is designed by Katie Scott, with lighting design by Charly Dunford and sound design and composition by Lee Affen. The Movement Director is Aiden Crawford and the Casting Director is Annelie Powell CDG CSA.

It can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre to 29 August, and then tours to Theatr Clwyd, where it can be seen from 15 to 26 September.

Tickets for the SJT are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

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