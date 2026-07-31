THE ADAM AND JOE SHOW: 30th Anniversary Live to Add Bristol Beacon Date

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DIY television pioneers Adam Buxton and Joe Cornish have announced they will be taking 'The Adam and Joe Show: 30th Anniversary Live' out for a further evening at Bristol Beacon on Saturday 5th December 2026.

The news follows an immediate sell-out for this week's announcement that the comedy duo are to reunite at London's Royal Albert Hall this November, to celebrate 30 years since the debut of their iconic Channel 4 series 'The Adam and Joe Show'.

Together, they'll revisit the anarchic spirit that defined a generation of late-night TV, through clips, memories and behind-the-scenes stories of their groundbreaking early work.

Adam and Joe said: “You're invited to a giant watch party to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Channel 4's groundbreaking DIY TV sensation, The Adam and Joe Show, featuring big-screen assisted retro-ramblings from Adam and Joe in person. It'll be the most fun anyone's had since the late 90s, with two men who are almost in their late 90s! Toymovies! BaaadDad! The Vinyl Justice Squad! Stupid pranks! The Footie Song! Afflicted with nostalgia? Join thousands of friendly fellow sufferers in a big room and have it cured!”

Tickets for the newly-announced Bristol Beacon show (Saturday 5th December 2026) go on general sale on Monday 3rd August 2026. Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall (Wednesday 11th November 2026) are now sold out.

The Adam and Joe Show was a beloved British sketch comedy show running for four series on Channel 4 from 1996 – 2001. Created, filmed and hosted by childhood friends Adam Buxton and Joe Cornish, its DIY approach to parodying contemporary popular culture won its hosts a cult following, with the pair going on to win the 'Best Newcomers Award' at the Royal Television Society Awards in 1998.

'The Adam and Joe Show' was born out of a previous job Buxton landed presenting the Channel 4 series 'Takeover TV', a compilation of viewers' home videos, lo-fi comedy and eccentricities. Adam invited Joe to help him create extra clips for 'Takeover TV', and the results impressed Channel 4 enough for them to commission 'The Adam and Joe Show' in 1996.

Produced from Adam and Joe's bedsit set in the heart of Brixton, recurring fan-favourite features included Vinyl Justice, where Adam and Joe would raid rock stars' homes dressed as policemen to examine their record collection for embarrassing surprises; Adam's father Nigel, aka BaaadDad, delivering withering assessments of contemporary much and youth trends; and Toymovies, with Adam and Joe recreating films and TV shows using stuffed toys and handcrafted cardboard sets.

The comedy duo have continued to work together over the years – not least with their multi-award-winning BBC Radio 6Music show – but they have also gone on to enjoy hugely successful solo careers. Buxton as a writer, comedian and host of 'The Adam Buxton Podcast', and more recently as a musician, launching his debut album 'Buckle Up'. Cornish as a screenwriter and director, starting with his debut film 'Attack The Block', followed by 'The Kid Who Would Be King' and 'Lockwood & Co', plus writing credits on Marvel's 'Ant-Man' and Spielberg's 'The Adventures of Tintin'.

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