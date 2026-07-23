Stephen Joseph Theatre Welcomes Lighting Designer Jane Lalljee as Associate Artist

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Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre has appointed freelance lighting designer Jane Lalljee as its latest Associate Artist. Jane works across the UK in theatre, musicals, family productions and pantomime. She has worked extensively in theatre in the round and has built a long-standing relationship with the SJT, where she's designed six productions, including Calendar Girls the Musical and Murder for Two.

Recent work includes Lark Rise to Candleford for The Watermill and Theatre by the Lake. Upcoming productions include East Is East, touring to Bolton Octagon, Glasgow Citizens Theatre, Derby Theatre and Salisbury Playhouse; Circle of Fifths at the Edinburgh Festival, and A Christmas Carol for Theatre by the Lake.

Alongside her work at the SJT, Jane has designed productions for companies including Bolton Octagon, Leeds Playhouse, York Theatre Royal, Polka Theatre, Mercury Theatre, Storyhouse, Leicester Curve, Salisbury Playhouse, Liverpool Everyman, HOME Manchester, Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru, Theatr Iolo and Les Enfants Terribles. Her work ranges from new writing and classics to musicals, family theatre and pantomime, and she enjoys working closely with directors and creative teams to find the right lighting for each production.

The SJT's Artistic Director, Paul Robinson, says: “"I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Jane Lalljee to the Stephen Joseph Theatre as our new Associate Artist. Jane is an exceptionally talented lighting designer whose visionary work brings a unique depth and brilliance to the stage. Having her creative expertise on board is incredibly exciting for all of us and I look forward to collaborating closely with Jane as we continue to push artistic boundaries and deliver unforgettable theatrical experiences for our audiences in Scarborough."

Jane says: "I've been lucky enough to work at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on some Wonderful Productions over the years, so becoming an Associate Artist is a real honour. I've always loved working there because it's such a collaborative place, and theatre in the round offers challenges you don't get anywhere else. It makes you think differently about how you use light and how the audience experiences the story. I'm really looking forward to continuing to work with the brilliant team at the SJT and seeing what we create together next."

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