Stage One Names 10 Producers for BRIDGE THE GAP 2026/27

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Stage One has announced the 10 producers selected for the Bridge the Gap programme for 2026/27. Bridge the Gap is a bold Stage One initiative championing underrepresented voices in commercial theatre producing. Launched in 2018, it is the only year-long programme of its kind, dedicated to diversifying and opening doors across the industry. Backed by 50 years of Stage One's expertise in supporting producers through education and investment, Bridge the Gap is helping to build a more inclusive, vibrant future for theatre production across the UK.

The producers selected for 2026/27 are Daniel Swift MBE, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Concrete Youth and one of the UK's leading voices in sensory theatre for learning disabled audiences, whose producing credits include the OffWestEnd Award nominated Winter Wonderland and Sensory Cinders, the first West End production created specifically for learning disabled audiences; and Sadé Davis, founder of G.A.P Entertainment, whose producing credits span 23 theatre productions, including four UK tours, three television series and two feature films, and who is currently preparing to tour her original production, Jah Makin It Happen – A Reggae Musical, across the UK and internationally.

They are joined by London-based producer and ALJO Entertainment founder Alfie Joe Sanders, whose work spans theatre, cabaret, live events and artist development, with recent credits including The Abnormal Familiarity of Us at Theatre503, the Beautiful World Cabaret series and a research and development project at the Barbican; and Katherine (Meiyu) Guo, founder of At Once Productions, who champions bold new writing and culturally specific work centred on women, queer artists and underrepresented voices, with producing credits including Be Gay, For God's Sake (OffFest Finalist) and investment credits including Death Note: The Musical (Barbican, 2026) and The Heart Musical (Off-Broadway, 2026).

Also selected is Regina Braithwaite, whose producing work focuses on creating opportunities for underrepresented artists and developing ambitious new work, having worked with organisations including Talawa Theatre Company, New Diorama Theatre and Future Ritual; alongside creative producer, drag artist and Artistic Director of LOWERHOUSE Morgan Brame, whose practice explores queer performance and audience interaction, and who is currently developing Dirty Little Mark following commissions from The Yard Theatre and recognition including the Clive Barker Award for New Writing.

Joining the cohort is Korean producer Jaemin Yu, who began her career working on major commercial musicals in South Korea including Phantom, Moulin Rouge! and Aladdin, before moving to London to establish herself as an independent producer, with her first UK production at the Finborough Theatre; and Yorkshire-born producer and theatre maker Annis McGee, whose work centres queer, disabled stories through artist development, immersive performance and digital work, and who currently serves as Producer at Midlands artist development organisation In Good Company.

The cohort also includes producer and director Lekan Lawal, whose career spans subsidised, commercial and international theatre, including Artistic Director of Eclipse Theatre Company, Resident Director on Hamilton in the West End, Associate Creative Director at HOME Manchester and Up Next Artistic Director at Battersea Arts Centre, and who is currently developing a slate of new commissions and productions.

Completing the cohort is theatre producer Posy-Bluebell O'Rourke, whose producing credits range from sell-out Edinburgh Fringe productions to the large-scale immersive production Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular, and who was previously a Young Producer at The National Theatre.

Through the Producer Programme with Bridge the Gap, Stage One supports emerging producers by equipping them with the skills needed to transition into commercial producing. The year-long programme includes bespoke monthly workshops, one-to-one mentoring from established commercial producers, personal coaching, networking opportunities, access to Stage One workshops, eligibility for the Bridge the Gap Kick Start Grant of up to £5,000 and tickets to commercial productions.

Previous alumni of the Bridge the Gap programme include Ameena Hamid (Why Am I So Single?, Garrick Theatre; Bonnie and Clyde, UK Tour), Sarah Verghese (For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, Garrick Theatre; A-Typical Rainbow, Turbine Theatre), Jasmyn Fisher-Ryner (For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, Royal Court Theatre; Eat The Rich (But Maybe Not Me Mates x), Edinburgh Fringe, Soho Theatre and UK/International tour) and Miranda Debenham, Executive Producer at Interplay Theatre in Leeds.

Joseph Smith, Chief Executive of Stage One, said, 'Our new Bridge the Gap cohort is an exciting and talented group, and we look forward to seeing their skills, confidence and careers continue to grow. As Bridge the Gap enters its eighth year, one of the programme's greatest strengths remains its alumni network. It is inspiring to see meaningful relationships develop through the programme, from informal peer support to more formal co-producing partnerships. Stage One is proud to see Bridge the Gap continue to go from strength to strength.'

Previous participant Anousha Karim said, 'Bridge the Gap and Stage One have been transformative for my career. Alongside my placement at Kiln Theatre, Bridge the Gap gave me invaluable insight into producing through workshops with experienced professionals across the industry, as well as funding to invest in my own development. Just as importantly, it welcomed me into an incredible network of producers and introduced me to a cohort of peers who continue to be a source of support, advice and encouragement. I am now the Assistant Producer at Kiln Theatre, and the programme has equipped me with the knowledge, confidence and community to continue building my career.'

Previous participant Bobby Harding said, 'Bridge The Gap has been a truly transformational experience for my producing practice. Not only has it set me up with a network of producers that doesn't exist anywhere else, it has generously provided industry-leading knowledge, resources and contacts to open doors for me that otherwise would've remained shut. Since starting the programme in 2025, I have been able to secure my first ever commercial investor and I credit it entirely to my time on Bridge The Gap. I am so excited for what the future holds and to continue growing alongside my cohort. Thank you Stage One!'

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