Gyles Brandreth and Gary Wilmot Star In Online Reading Of CHARLEY'S AUNT

Featuring an all-star cast, Proud Haddock presents a virtual table reading of popular farce Charley's Aunt, which will raise money for the Equity Charitable Trust. Gyles Brandreth will perform alongside Gary Wilmot MBE and renowned singer and actress Issy van Randwyck (The Boyfriend, Meniere Chocolate Factory; Blithe Spirit, StudioCanal).

Performing with them will be current Hamilton star Karl Queensborough (Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre; Enterprise, BBC), Ruby Bentall (Poldark and Lark Rise to Candleford, BBC), Will Hislop (Military Wives, BBC; Gangs of London, Sky) and Oliver Beamish (Coronation Street, ITV; War Horse, National Theatre). Skye Hallam (The Skin Game, Proud Haddock; Intrigo: Samaria, Enderby Entertainment;) will also perform in the reading with Ed MacArthur (Murder for Two, The Other Palace; Ed MacArthur: Humoresque, Edinburgh Fringe) and Katie Okehurst (Pride and Prejudice, RADA).

The acclaimed farce by Brandon Thomas (adapted by Paul Thain) follows two Oxford undergraduates, Jack and Charley who, in an attempt to woo two girls, invite them over for lunch to meet Charley's aunt. However, when they learn that her visit has been postponed last minute, they persuade their fellow student Lord Fancourt to dress up and impersonate the aunt.

The reading of Charley's Aunt will be streamed live on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/d-z1GPKlu9E. While providing a hilarious streamed evening of entertainment, the reading will also be raising funds for the Equity Charitable Trust, which provides financial support to those in need in the theatre industry.

Artistic Director Jimmy Walters says, We are so excited for this wonderful cast to read Charley's Aunt. It is one of the most popular comedies of all time and the perfect play for now. We are also delighted to be raising donations for the Equity Charitable Trust; a wonderful charity that offers care and financial support to those in our industry who really need it. Your collective support is appreciated beyond words. Thank you.

Website Links www.proudhaddock.com

https://www.equitycharitabletrust.org.uk/

https://www.justgiving.com/equitycharitabletrust