Guildford Fringe Theatre Company Announces Cast for D!CK THE ADULT PANTO

D!CK The Adult Panto will play The Back Room of The Star Inn, 25 November 2020 – 9 January 2021.

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company has announced the cast for its professional adult pantomime, D!CK The Adult Panto, which will play The Back Room of The Star Inn, Guildford, from 25 November 2020 - 9 January 2021. Definitely one for the grown-ups only, this will be the ninth Adult Panto for Guildford Fringe, following sell-out success in recent years.

Jack Marshall will play the title role of Dick with Olivia Rooks as Queen Rat/Fairy Big Bells, Rachel Warrick-Clarke as Fanny Fitznicely and Paul Toulson as Dame Dixie Normous Fitznicely.

D!CK The Adult Panto is written by James Chalmers, Nick Wyschna and Charlotte Bateup, and directed and produced by Nick Wyschna and Charlotte Bateup for Guildford Fringe, the same creative team behind last year's hit show, Sinders.

The venue will operate at a greatly reduced capacity to allow for social distancing. Face coverings will be mandatory. Group bookings will allow a maximum of six people to sit together. The show's duration will be approx. 1 hour with no interval. For full details of health and safety measures, visit www.GuildfordFringe.com.

Producer Nick Wyschna said: "If you are a fan of comedy and theatre then this is for you! It is certainly not for the easily offended but absolutely for those that just want to laugh out loud for an hour. I remember in 2012 when I mentioned the idea of an Adult Panto in Guildford and some of the responses were of shock - "no one will come", "Guildford isn't really the right crowd, surely" and other similar comments. Well, I am pleased to say, I went with my gut instinct and our Adult Panto has become part of so many people's Christmas traditions now. There is no show that gives me more pride - I set Guildford Fringe up to make people smile and this show does just that!"

To book for D!CK The Adult Panto, visit www.GuildfordFringe.com or telephone the Box Office on 01483 361101.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You