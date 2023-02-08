Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Griff Rhys Jones' THE CAT'S PYJAMAS Will Tour to Bradford Upon Avon

Jones will be performing in Bradford Upon Avon on 14th May.

Feb. 08, 2023  
Multi award-winning comedian, writer, actor, and television presenter Griff Rhys Jones is set to embark on his next national stand-up tour this summer with his much-anticipated, brand-new show 'The Cat's Pyjamas'.

Sharing witty observations and rambling comic stories, Griff's funny anecdotes have covered an astonishingly diverse range of subjects: from TV travel , his childhood, Welsh family, age, fraud, late night trains and nostalgia to the TikTok generation, crocodile smuggling, and opal noodling in Australia.

Questions and improvised interaction withthe audience mean the show varies from night to night. And takes him from adventures, holidays, dog sitting, burning boats, drink and anger-management, to meetings with rock celebrities and royalty. Wherever his associations wander.

'The Cat's Pyjamas' follows Griff's successful tours: "Jones and Smith", "Where Was I?" which saw him play to capacity crowds across the UK, Australia and New Zealand, and his pre-Covid longest and biggest yet: 'All Over The Place',

Comedy Legend and National Treasure, Griff is widely know for Not the Nine O'Clock News, Smith and Jones. Restoration, It'll be Alright on the Night and multiple arts and travel documentaries, including Griff's Canadian Adventure: a ctirical and ratings succes for Channel Four last August. Theatre includes lead roles for Alan Ackbourn, Sam Mendes, Peter Hall, Nick Hytner and any others. He has played the Dury Lane as Fagin, Wembly with Live Aid, the Royal National Theatre as Toad. He was Max the Dog in the musical "How the Grinch Stole Christmas", The miser in the "The Miser" in the West End and last year toured extensively with Janey Dee in "An Hour and a Half Late". Griff was most recently Mr. Parker in "Gangster Granny Rides Again", for CBBC at Christmas, and took a double starring role in the feature film "Future TX". last autumn. Griff has won two Oliviers, two British Comedy Awards, two Baftas, an Emmy and, pleasingly, a regatta in Barcelona last July.

Tour Dates

Fri 12.05.2023 Hemel Hempstead Old Town Hall oldtownhall.co.uk

Sat 13.05.2023 Hemel Hempstead Old Town Hall oldtownhall.co.uk

Sun 14.05.2023 Bradford-On-Avon WMC wiltshiremusic.org.uk

Thu 18.05.2023 Epsom Playhouse epsomplayhouse.co.uk

Fri 19.05.2023 High Wycombe Old Town Hall wycombeswan.co.uk

Sat 20.05.2023 Chipping Norton Theatre chippingnortontheatre.com

Sun 21.05.2023 Wimborne Tivoli Theatre tivoliwimborne.co.uk

Thu 25.05.2023 Newbury Corn Exchange cornexchangenew.com

Fri 26.05.2023 Farnham Maltings farnhammaltings.com

Sat 27.05.2023 Oxford Playhouse oxfordplayhouse.com

Sun 28.05.2023 Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal theatreroyal.org

Thu 01.06.2023 Worthing Pavilion wtm.uk

Fri 02.06.2023 Southend Palace Theatre southendtheatres.org.uk

Sat 03.06.2023 Tunbridge Wells Trinity Theatre trinitytheatre.net

Sun 04.06.2023 Bridgwater McMillan Theatre mcmillantheatre.com

Thu 08.06.2023 Bridport Electric Palace electricpalace.org.uk

Fri 09.06.2023 Bristol Redgrave Theatre redgravetheatre.com

Sat 10.06.2023 Monmouth Savoy Theatre monmouth-savoy.co.uk

Wed 14.06.2023 Hereford Courtyard courtyard.org.uk

Thu 15.06.2023 Winchester Theatre Royal theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk

Fri 16.06.2023 Milton Keynes The Stables stables.org

Sat 17.06.2023 Milton Keynes The Stables stables.org

Sun 18.06.2023 Norwich Theatre Royal norwichtheatre.org



RNS Moves, the inclusive ensemble bringing together disabled and non-disabled musicians from Royal Northern Sinfonia are joining forces with players from BSO Resound, the disabled-led ensemble at the core of Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, for a monumental performance at Sage Gateshead on the 3rd March. 
A true tale of love and transition told through the story of Pinocchio.   Set in a fictional film studio, you are invited to go behind the scenes of Cade & MacAskill's creative process and their relationship, and question what it takes to tell your truth. 
A dazzling and heart-warming stage show charting the careers and relationship between Hollywood mother and daughter Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli, is stepping out on a UK tour this spring at venues across the UK.
The producers of the world premiere production of FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL have announced the full cast for the UK & Ireland tour, docking at Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 7 to Saturday 11 March 2023.

