Go Live Theatre Projects Appoints Sita Mcintosh as New CEO

The charity Go Live Theatre Projects has announced the appointment of Sita McIntosh as its new Chief Executive Officer.

McIntosh will take up the mantle full-time in the Autumn after running Inclusive Audiences, an initiative she set up over two years ago working with producers, venues and agencies to increase and improve audience inclusion in theatres. She succeeds Susan Whiddington CBE who steps down in July - after 27 years in the role, although the two will work together until then to ensure a smooth handover. Formerly The Mousetrap Foundation, the charity enables 10,000 young people a year to access the theatre.

Commenting on her new role Sita McIntosh said today: “I've been very fortunate to witness first hand and on numerous occasions, the transformative power of shared live theatre, especially on young people who are experiencing it for the first time. The emotional and intellectual benefits are indisputable, particularly on a generation that is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic. And that's why Go Live Theatre Projects is such an incredible and essential charity. It exists to engage children and young people from low-income and challenging backgrounds with the performing arts, helping them to develop valuable life skills, knowledge and confidence. It's an immense privilege to be asked to build on the amazing legacy left by Susan and continue the invaluable work of the charity. I look forward to taking the helm and creating the next chapter.”

Outgoing Chief Executive Susan Whiddington reflected: “It's been a long, adventurous and hugely rewarding journey and I'm always humbled when I realise how many young lives we've touched – nearly 250,000! I'm delighted to welcome someone of Sita's experience, and in collaboration with our fantastic staff team, look forward to their strengthening the charity's inspirational work with young people in schools and community settings, with families, and broadening the charity's reach. Go Live will always be dear to my heart and I wish it every future success.”

Charles Prideaux, Chair of Go Live Theatre Projects, said: “On behalf of both the Go Live board and all those young people who have benefited from, we are hugely grateful for all that Susan Whiddington has achieved, for which was rightly recognised when she received an Olivier award earlier this year. We remain ever appreciative of all the funding support we receive from both trusts and foundations as well as individuals to continue the charity's important work. We are now excited to welcome Sita to lead the charity such that its impact and reach can expand ever further.”

Before setting up Inclusive Audiences, McIntosh ran WhatsOnStage, the UK's largest consumer theatre website, for over seven years. She has spent over 35 years in the theatre industry with stints at SEE Tickets, Ticketmaster and Stoll Moss Theatres during that time. She also chairs Curve Theatre in Leicester and Kiln Theatre in north London and spent two years as a trustee at HOME in Manchester.

