Gecko and Mind the Gap Team Up For A LITTLE SPACE

Two of the UK's most innovative theatre companies, Gecko and Mind the Gap, have announced a co-production called A Little Space, which will premier in autumn 2019.

Following an initial three-week creative residency between the two companies in 2018 they have embarked on a new devised piece to explore negative and positive themes of being alone, including agency and isolation. It will be the first physical theatre production created by Mind the Gap's devising performers and the second Associate Show by Gecko, following on from the international success of The Dreamer (2016).

Fresh from their world premiere of ZARA, Mind the Gap has been creating bold, world-class performances from its home in Bradford, West Yorkshire, since 1988. Gecko is an award-winning and internationally-acclaimed physical theatre company and has created seven critically acclaimed shows since 2001 that have toured globally to 24 countries to audiences of over 200,000.

Amit Lahav, Artistic Director and founder of Gecko said:

"It is our great pleasure to be collaborating with Mind the Gap, a company we have enormous respect and admiration for. This will be a beautiful shared experience between Gecko's creative team and Mind the Gap's performers, devising a show that combines our theatrical identities and explores our emotional connections as human beings. Together we have spent a year discussing, playing and preparing this very exciting adventure and feel that we now have the ingredients to create something extraordinary."

Talking about what to expect from the show, Charli Ward, Academy Director at Mind the Gap said: "A Little Space explores stories about feeling alone, drifting from the ordinary to extraordinary. We are looking at what it means to spend time on your own and what happens when we connect and disconnect from a space. Expect a kaleidoscope of feelings, images and sound."

A Little Space will preview at four venues in autumn 2019, kicking off at Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax on Thursday 21 November before touring the UK stopping at Cambridge Junction (26 & 27 Nov), The Gulbenkian in Canterbury (29 Nov), and The Old Market in Brighton (3-5 Dec). The show has been commissioned by HOME, Manchester, where it will appear from 12 - 15 February 2020.





