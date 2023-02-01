Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gary Davies Takes His Saturday Night Radio Show On Tour With Mastermixes, Dancers, and Surprise Special Guests

The tour will call at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Friday 10th March, before going on to further cities.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Gary Davies Takes His Saturday Night Radio Show On Tour With Mastermixes, Dancers, and Surprise Special Guests

Legendary DJ Gary Davies will bring the UK's biggest 80s radio show - BBC Radio 2's Sounds of the 80s - on tour for a series of unique live performances. It's the show that listeners enjoy every Saturday night, but live on stage.

The tour will call at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Friday 10th March, before going on to Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday 14th April, Frome Cheese & Graine on Friday 12th May, London Royal Festival Hall on Thursday 1st June, Derby Melbourne Hall on 23rd June, and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Friday 22nd September.

Celebrating the greatest decade in music, the immersive show will feature Gary, together with his producer Johnny Kalifornia, and some specially curated Mastermixes. The amazing Sounds of the 80s dancers will get you on your feet recreating classic scenes from 80s films and videos. The show also features a fabulous set design from the 80s.

Gary says, "I'm so excited to finally be able to bring the magic of Sounds of the 80s live on tour across the UK - as we all know, the 80s is the best decade. Expect Anthems, Mastermixes, Sloppy Bits, fabulous dancers and the biggest 80s party ever!"

This massive party will feature 80s anthems from artists such as Wham!, Queen, Prince, Madonna, Whitney, and more. Several shows may also feature some surprise guests from the decade.

The Sounds of the 80s live show debuted at Stoke-on-Trent's Regent Theatre last year to a packed crowd of 80s fans dressed up to the nines in lycra, leg warmers, headbands, and Frankie and Wham! statement T-shirts.

The perfect choice to host Radio 2's Sounds of the 80s (Saturdays from 8-10pm), Davies' star was at its peak in those heady days as a presenter on BBC Radio 1 and Top of the Pops, when he discovered and championed many of the acts that he now plays out on the programme. He was one of the first to offer mainstream support to the likes of U2, Chris Rea, Deacon Blue, Tears For Fears and Simple Minds. Gary Davies and his show in some ways helped define the sounds of the 80s

For tickets visit: Soundsofthe80slive.co.uk




Cast Announced For UK Tour of MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT Photo
Cast Announced For UK Tour of MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT
The Wardrobe Ensemble, The Old Vic and Royal & Derngate, Northampton have announced full casting for MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT, which will play Bristol, Leicester, Cambridge, Salford, Birmingham, Worthing, Coventry, Exeter, Newbury and at The Old Vic, London from 14 February until 29 July 2023 as part of a UK tour, with further venues still to be announced.
BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Will Embark on UK Tour
A brand new stage production documenting the early life of best-selling author Helen Forrester is going back on the road during Autumn 2023 after its inaugural tour came to a standstill at the start of the Covid pandemic. 
BIRDS AND BEES Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month Photo
BIRDS AND BEES Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month
A searing exploration into sex positivity, online safety and intersectionality comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. Birds and Bees is an enthralling play by renowned writer Charlie Josephine (I, Joan; Shakespeare’s Globe), which reached over 500 schools across the UK with online performances in 2020.
New Open-Air Theatre Will Open on a Lavender Farm in Surrey Photo
New Open-Air Theatre Will Open on a Lavender Farm in Surrey
Just a stone's throw from London and set amidst rolling lavender fields, the Lavender Theatre will open for its inaugural summer season this July in Epsom.

More Hot Stories For You


Gary Davies Takes His Saturday Night Radio Show On Tour With Mastermixes, Dancers, and Surprise Special GuestsGary Davies Takes His Saturday Night Radio Show On Tour With Mastermixes, Dancers, and Surprise Special Guests
February 1, 2023

Legendary DJ Gary Davies will bring the UK's biggest 80s radio show - BBC Radio 2's Sounds of the 80s - on tour for a series of unique live performances. It's the show that listeners enjoy every Saturday night, but live on stage.
BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Will Embark on UK TourBY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Will Embark on UK Tour
February 1, 2023

A brand new stage production documenting the early life of best-selling author Helen Forrester is going back on the road during Autumn 2023 after its inaugural tour came to a standstill at the start of the Covid pandemic. 
BIRDS AND BEES Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Next MonthBIRDS AND BEES Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month
February 1, 2023

A searing exploration into sex positivity, online safety and intersectionality comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. Birds and Bees is an enthralling play by renowned writer Charlie Josephine (I, Joan; Shakespeare’s Globe), which reached over 500 schools across the UK with online performances in 2020.
New Open-Air Theatre Will Open on a Lavender Farm in SurreyNew Open-Air Theatre Will Open on a Lavender Farm in Surrey
February 1, 2023

Just a stone's throw from London and set amidst rolling lavender fields, the Lavender Theatre will open for its inaugural summer season this July in Epsom.
Tobacco Factory Theatres Break Down Borders With New International Production Of THE WALLTobacco Factory Theatres Break Down Borders With New International Production Of THE WALL
January 31, 2023

Bristol's Tobacco Factory Theatres have joined forces with Madrid's Fundación Teatro de La Abadia to produce a new theatre experience that brings together performers from all over the world.
share