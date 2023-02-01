Gary Davies Takes His Saturday Night Radio Show On Tour With Mastermixes, Dancers, and Surprise Special Guests

Legendary DJ Gary Davies will bring the UK's biggest 80s radio show - BBC Radio 2's Sounds of the 80s - on tour for a series of unique live performances. It's the show that listeners enjoy every Saturday night, but live on stage.

The tour will call at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Friday 10th March, before going on to Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday 14th April, Frome Cheese & Graine on Friday 12th May, London Royal Festival Hall on Thursday 1st June, Derby Melbourne Hall on 23rd June, and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Friday 22nd September.

Celebrating the greatest decade in music, the immersive show will feature Gary, together with his producer Johnny Kalifornia, and some specially curated Mastermixes. The amazing Sounds of the 80s dancers will get you on your feet recreating classic scenes from 80s films and videos. The show also features a fabulous set design from the 80s.

Gary says, "I'm so excited to finally be able to bring the magic of Sounds of the 80s live on tour across the UK - as we all know, the 80s is the best decade. Expect Anthems, Mastermixes, Sloppy Bits, fabulous dancers and the biggest 80s party ever!"

This massive party will feature 80s anthems from artists such as Wham!, Queen, Prince, Madonna, Whitney, and more. Several shows may also feature some surprise guests from the decade.

The Sounds of the 80s live show debuted at Stoke-on-Trent's Regent Theatre last year to a packed crowd of 80s fans dressed up to the nines in lycra, leg warmers, headbands, and Frankie and Wham! statement T-shirts.

The perfect choice to host Radio 2's Sounds of the 80s (Saturdays from 8-10pm), Davies' star was at its peak in those heady days as a presenter on BBC Radio 1 and Top of the Pops, when he discovered and championed many of the acts that he now plays out on the programme. He was one of the first to offer mainstream support to the likes of U2, Chris Rea, Deacon Blue, Tears For Fears and Simple Minds. Gary Davies and his show in some ways helped define the sounds of the 80s



For tickets visit: Soundsofthe80slive.co.uk