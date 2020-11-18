Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Garsington Opera Get the Go-Ahead For New Rehearsal Centre

Article Pixel

Construction on the project is set to begin next year, and aims to be completed in 2023.

Nov. 18, 2020  

Garsington Opera has been given the go-ahead for a new £14 million rehearsal centre, Henley Standard reports.

The four-story building will be constructed at the Wormsley Estate, where the company has been based since 2011.

This new building will provide rehearsal facilities along with a new venue to extend its community outreach programme. There will also be coaching, administration, catering, workshop and storage spaces.

Construction on the project is set to begin next year, and aims to be completed in 2023.

"We are delighted to have secured planning permission," said Nicola Creed, executive director for Garsington Opera. "The integrated venue will produce a host of operational
benefits which will enable us to create productions of outstanding artistic quality This is really important given the loss of rehearsal space elsewhere. We intend to use the facility for opera rehearsals for four months each year and the remainder of the year it will be available for the local community and for commercial hire."

Read more on Henley Standard.


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Las Vegas Philharmonic and Nevada Public Radio to Present Theater on the Air: LIVE FROM AREA 51
  • Sarasota Orchestra Participates In Giving Tuesday
  • Pavel Sporcl Launches 'Play With Pavel' YouTube Project
  • The Los Angeles Philharmonic Wraps The Inaugural Season Of Its Sound/Stage Series With FINALES