Garsington Opera Get the Go-Ahead For New Rehearsal Centre

Garsington Opera has been given the go-ahead for a new £14 million rehearsal centre, Henley Standard reports.

The four-story building will be constructed at the Wormsley Estate, where the company has been based since 2011.

This new building will provide rehearsal facilities along with a new venue to extend its community outreach programme. There will also be coaching, administration, catering, workshop and storage spaces.

Construction on the project is set to begin next year, and aims to be completed in 2023.

"We are delighted to have secured planning permission," said Nicola Creed, executive director for Garsington Opera. "The integrated venue will produce a host of operational

benefits which will enable us to create productions of outstanding artistic quality This is really important given the loss of rehearsal space elsewhere. We intend to use the facility for opera rehearsals for four months each year and the remainder of the year it will be available for the local community and for commercial hire."

