GUILDFORD LIVE Returns With Shane Richie, Jeremy Vine, Debbie McGee & More

After the success of Guildford Fringe Theatre Company's elaborate online festival, Guildford LIVE, they are doing it all again on Thursday 28 May at 6:30pm via www.Facebook.com/GuildfordFringe.

Guildford LIVE #1 was streamed live at the end of April to thank the key workers of Guildford. It has now been viewed by 9700 people and has raised almost £3000 for two local charities, The Royal Surrey County Hospital Charity and The Wysch Foundation. It was clear from the response that the public wanted another one and Guildford Fringe have been happy to oblige.

As well as Guildford LIVE, Guildford Fringe (alongside their sister company Gag House Comedy Clubs) have been producing online shows since the lockdown began, refusing to give up on their business. Shows have included comedy clubs, opera, sing-a-longs and magic shows and they have plans for a lot more in the near future.

Guildford LIVE is certainly Guildford Fringe's largest online project and one that boasts an incredible line-up of well-known faces and local performing artists. The purpose of the show is to thank all the key workers out there who are working tirelessly to keep the borough moving and to ensure the residents' safety. These people include all NHS staff, care workers, refuse collectors, essential shop workers, postal workers, emergency services, food bank staff and volunteers and the various council workers that work across the borough behind the scenes.

The show, which will be hosted by Guildford Fringe director Nick Wyschna, will feature a variety of entertainment with confirmed guests including Shane Richie, Jeremy Vine, Debbie McGee, Alex Ferns, Mark Watson (award-winning magician, juggler and stunt artist) and The Bluebirds (vintage vocal group) with returning guests Charley Farley Sunday Four and Guildford's Rock Choir. There will also be positive messages and interviews from some of the key workers, the very people being celebrated.

Nick Wyschna, managing director of Guildford Fringe commented: "As soon as the last Guildford LIVE finished I sat down with my wife Charlotte and a glass of bubbly and said, 'I want to do that again!'. As a performer, one of the things I miss the most is the feeling you get when you are in front of an audience, nothing in the world compares to it. I really didn't think it could be achieved by performing online but it was. The comments and live reactions from the public gave me the biggest buzz. Pairing the performing buzz with the buzz of being able to publicly thank our key workers was more than I could have imagined and I am over the moon to be doing it again. I have a few goals this time, one being raising even more money than we did last time for our charities and the other being spreading the word even further so more people can enjoy the show!"

The charities that Guildford Fringe and Guildford Borough Council have chosen to support are Guildford Philanthropy and The Wysch Foundation. All money raised through donations will be split between these charities.

Cllr Caroline Reeves, Leader of the Council said: "We are proud once again to be working in partnership with Guildford Fringe who are providing our community with great entertainment and appreciation to our NHS and key workers. The first Guildford LIVE was absolutely brilliant, so many residents have told me how their whole family enjoyed it. We're asking all residents to watch again, and this time virtually 'bring' a friend!'.

"The Mayor and I are delighted that the second show has selected Guildford Philanthropy as one of their causes. The charity was set up by the Council in 2014 with support from the Community Foundation to raise money for our borough's more vulnerable residents and those who find themselves homeless."

There is no need to book tickets for this event, just log on to www.Facebook.com/GuildfordFringe from 6:30pm on Thursday 28 May and enjoy!

If you would like to be reminded about the show, you can join the Facebook events page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/644171316313471/.

For full details please visit www.GuildfordFringe.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You