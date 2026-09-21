GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS Will Open at St Helens Theatre Royal in October

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Goldilocks and the Three Bears will return to St Helens Theatre Royal this autumn, and the full cast has be revealed. Regal Entertainments Ltd will present the production which promises St Helens audiences madcap comedy capers and all the fun of the circus. It runs at the theatre from Saturday 24 October to Sunday 1 November 2026 and tickets are on sale now priced from £20.

The all-star cast of St Helens favourites includes Katie McKenna, Conor Barrie, Lewis Devine, Luke Beatens, Warren Donnelly, Kay Nicholson and Richard Aucott. Britain's Got Talent star Jamie Leahey will join them as a speciality act.

The panto is directed by Chantelle Joseph, with musical supervision from Callum Clarke. Choreography is by Nazene Danielle, and the cast will also include a talented young ensemble from the NDHQ Performing Arts Conservatoire.

The circus is in town bringing jaw-dropping circus acts, laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning production values and a soundtrack packed with chart-topping hits that will have the whole family singing and dancing along.

Join Goldilocks and her furry friends as they fight to save the Big Top from a ruthless rival circus owner in an unforgettable adventure filled with excitement, music, mayhem and plenty of panto magic.

Cast Biographies

Katie McKenna will play Goldilocks. Katy is a real favourite with St Helens audiences, and her credits include The Greatest Show, Stomping Steiners, a UK tour of The Snow Queen, The Salon – the Sequel! at St Helens Theatre Royal and The Scouse Cinderella at Liverpool's Royal Court. She is also an experienced panto performer whose previous roles include Goldilocks in Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Fairy Sparkle in Sleeping Beauty, Alice in Alice in Wonderland, Jill in Jack and the Beanstalk, Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, Dorothy and the Wicked Witch in productions of The Wizard of Oz and Belle in a national tour of Beauty and the Beast.

Conor Barrie is baddie Baron von Vippermall. Liverpool Theatre School graduate Conor most recently appeared for Regal Entertainments as Dandini in Cinderella at the Epstein Theatre last Christmas. His other stage credits include the Lion in the Wizard of Oz, Baron von Vippermall in Goldilocks and the Three Bears and Gaston in Beauty and the Beast, as well as playing Dmitri in The Salon – the Sequel! all at St Helens Theatre Royal. This September audiences will also be able to see him in Achy Breaky Bride.

The ever-popular Lewis Devine is Silly Billy. Lewis most recently appeared at St Helens as Muddles in Snow White, Simple Simon in Jack and the Beanstalk and Idle Jack in Dick Whittington. His other roles for Regal Entertainments include Silly Billy in Goldilocks and the Three Bears, French Frank in Beauty and the Beast, Wishee Washee in Aladdin, Chester the Jester in Sleeping Beauty and Buttons in Cinderella.

Coming from a talented performing family, Lewis won the first ever Kids Stars in Their Eyes as Donny Osmond and is part of a comedy show band called Schooner with his father Terry. Away from the stage, he runs The Devine Theatre Company to develop Merseyside youngsters in the entertainment industry.

The Ringmaster will be played by Luke Beatens. Luke returns to the Theatre Royal after making his St Helens panto debut as the Prince in Snow White at Easter. The singer and actor trained in musical theatre and performance at Masters Performing Arts. His stage credits include Aladdin at the Albert Halls, Dick Whittington at Tameside Theatre and the South Holland Centre, and Walk Like A Man (UK tour). Meanwhile internationally he has worked as a vocalist for P&O Cruises Australia and appeared as Sonny in Grease for Royal Caribbean International.

Warren Donnelly is Daddy Bear. Warren is well-known to TV viewers as Stan in five series of Shameless and for his roles in hit shows like Tin Star, Moving On, Cold Feet, Life on Mars, and Roscoe in Coronation Street. Stage credits include Slappers and Slapheads at Liverpool's Royal Court and God's Official at West Yorkshire Playhouse/Liverpool Everyman. He played Dad in Regal Entertainments' national tour of Rita, Sue and Bob Too and has appeared in several pantos for the company including Cinderella, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty and The Wizard of Oz.

Kay Nicholson is Mummy Bear. Kay has appeared twice as Rita in Rita, Sue and Bob Too! for Regal Entertainments. Her other stage credits include resident host at Magic Mike London and, most recently, Fairy Mary in Jack and the Beanstalk at St Helens Theatre Royal. Kay was a finalist in the 2025 Funny Women awards, representing the Northwest, has supported Tom Stade on tour and regularly appears at comedy clubs across the country. This September she will be seen in Achy Breaky Bride at St Helens.

Richard Aucott plays Dame Gertie. Richard returns to the Theatre Royal after appearing recently as Nurse Nelly in Snow White. His other credits for Regal Entertainments include Dame Dolly Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk, Felicity Fitzwarren in Dick Whittington, Widow Twankey in Aladdin, Dame Gertie in Goldilocks, Potty Polly in Beauty and the Beast and Ugly Sister Borisina in Cinderella.

Richard first set foot on stage aged 13 as the back end of a pantomime horse in Toad of Toad Hall. Starting at the bottom he made his way up the ladder until at 18 he played his first Dame. Since then, he has appeared in almost 30 pantos up and down the country, mostly as the Dame. He also makes most of his own stage costumes. His other theatre credits include Malvolio in Twelfth Night, Mr Woodhouse/Mr Elton in Emma, and Alan Bennett in The Lady in the Van as well as roles in The Importance of Being Earnest, Much Ado About Nothing and The Herbal Bed.

Meanwhile St Helens' very own Jamie Leahey appears as a speciality act. The teenage ventriloquist, actor and singer rose to fame aged 13 when he amazed judges and audiences alike on Britain's Got Talent with his puppet Chuck, finishing as runner-up in the grand final of the TV spectacular.

He is no stranger to St Helens audiences having appeared in many pantos at the Theatre Royal as a small boy, and in 2022 – the year of his BGT triumph – starred in Cinderella at the venue with pal Chuck. His many panto credits also include Peter Pan at the Liverpool Empire, Beauty and the Beast at the Playhouse, Whitley Bay, Jack and the Beanstalk and Cinderella at Rhyl, Rapunzel and Robin Hood on tour, Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Swansea, Silly Billy in Beauty and the Beast at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley, and most recently, Peter Pan at the Swansea Grand. This Christmas he can be seen in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Wyvern Theatre, Swindon. Recent stage credits also include Willy Russell's musical Our Day Out at the New Adelphi Theatre, Salford.

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