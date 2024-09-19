GOING FOR GOLD Comes to the Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Inspired by the true, little-known story of boxer Frankie Lucas, the London premiere of Going For Gold follows the young Black sportsman as he navigates the complexities of a hostile Britain in 1970s London. The play charts the joys, trials and setbacks in pursuing his dream of sporting glory. After winning the British Amateur Boxing Association Middleweight Title (ABA) in 1972 and 1973, a place representing Great Britain in the 1974 Commonwealth Games seems assured but when he's not selected, Frankie returns to his roots competing for Saint Vincent winning Gold for the island of his birth and defeating the man selected in his place on the way. But Frankie's bigger battles are outside of the ring where his spirit and determination are tested to the limit as he confronts the intricate politics of boxing, the weight of his ambitions, and the pressing needs of his family in a story of identity, belonging and the meaning of success that asks what we fight for and what we hold onto. The cast will feature Llewella Gideon with Nigel Boyle, Jazz Lintott and Tinashe Darikwa as an alternate, Daniel Francis-Swaby and Cyril Blake.

Co-director Xanthus said, “Preparing to co-direct this production has been nothing short of exciting and eye-opening. With each meeting and script read, new layers and themes reveal themselves. This journey we're embarking on will deepen our understanding of the Black Caribbean experience in Britain during the late 60s and 70s. We are highlighting undiagnosed mental illness in Black bodies, particularly those that appear aesthetically fit and healthy. We also address that the rhetoric of working “harder” is no solution when the opponent you're up against is institutional racism.”

ComeForGold Productions is a dynamic new company dedicated to bringing real-life stories of ordinary people achieving extraordinary things to the forefront. Their mission is to inspire a safer, fairer, and more just society through the power of storytelling. As part of their commitment to community engagement, they have developed outreach programs alongside the production, including two-day workshops across England, integrating boxing and drama to foster mental health and well-being among young people in Bristol, Leicester, and London. By partnering with local theatres including the Bristol Old Vic, Soho Theatre, Y Theatre, and Park Theatre, the company has built lasting connections between boxing clubs and the arts, reinforcing their mission to make a meaningful impact. Going For Gold is the company's debut production, it has previously won 3 Awards at The Black British Theatre Awards including Best Male Lead in a Play, Best Producer and the play itself won Best Production. It also claimed the top prize, FUSE International: Best Play Award at Brighton Fringe.

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In eleven years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Rose starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, 14 national tours, seven Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage.

Comments