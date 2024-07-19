GET THAT HOPE Marks Its World Première At The Stratford Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get That Hope has its world première at Stratford's Studio Theatre on Sunday, July 21. André Sills makes his Stratford directorial debut as he brings Andrea Scott's bittersweet drama to the stage. Get That Hope is an examination of personal and cultural diasporas that brims with laughter and tears.

Richard Whyte is determined to celebrate Jamaican Independence Day in style. The rice is soaking, the ginger beer is cooling and today his lottery ticket is finally going to hit it big! But Richard's squabbling family have other ideas, and over the course of a single sweltering day in Toronto's Little Jamaica, a lifetime of buried secrets and dreams will finally come to light.

“Life is hard wherever you go,” says Sills. “We fight for control and happiness in life but when do we ever get it … and if you do, for how long?”

The production features Celia Aloma as Rachel Whyte, Conrad Coates as Richard Whyte, Savion Roach as Simeon Whyte, Kim Roberts as Margaret Whyte and Jennifer Villaverde as Millicent Flores.

The creative team includes Set and Costume Designer Sarah Uwadiae, Lighting Designer Steve Lucas, Composer and Sound Designer Maddie Bautista, and Fight and Intimacy Director Anita Nittoly.

Scenic art inspired by and features the work of Muralist Adrian Hayles.

Tickets and More Information

Get That Hope officially opens on August 10 and runs until September 28 at the Studio Theatre. Tickets are available at stratfordfestival.ca or by calling 1.800.567.1600.

Comments