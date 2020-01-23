GATSBY WITH LOVE Comes to The London Cabaret Club

Couples, singles and anyone with a taste for the exuberant are invited to shake off their tassels and unfurl their feathers for a night of spectacular entertainment this Valentine's day at The London Cabaret Club.

In an age of loosening morals, soaring stocks and bootleg barons, opulent dining and decadence is the order of the day at this Great Gatsby Valentine's dinner party. Guests will be transported back to the giddy magic of the glisteningRoaring Twenties: A time when footloose flappers and dapper gentlemen danced the Charleston while enjoying free-flowing champagne cocktails.

The Gatsby With Love dinner and show experience is a rip-roaring foray into a bygone era, in which sumptuous glamour meets unbridled mischief with suitable aplomb. The bespoke show, featuring dancers, musicians, acrobats, magicians, breathtaking costumes and an abundance of surprises, is created especially for Valentine's romancing by London Cabaret Club artistic director Doni Fierro. Fierro honed his own powers of seduction performing at Paris' world famous Moulin Rouge and dancing worked with some of the most successful artists of South America, including world-renowned artists like Shakira and Ricky Martin.

This Valentine's Day, relive F. Scott Fitzgerald's most memorable love story, prformed to heart-soaring songs from the Great Gatsby film, such as Lana Del Ray's "Young And Beautiful". All will be played out against the lavish backdrop of the 1920's Art Deco Bloomsbury Ballroom with its high-reaching ceilings, ornate windows and commanding marble entrance.

Gatsby With Love provides a one of a kind display of phenomenal talent by some of the very best artistic professional's in the business, accompanied by specially selected culinary delights from the London Cabaret Club's award winning chef's. Join us for a unique and memorable evening #OnlyAtLCC https://www.thelondoncabaretclub.com/





