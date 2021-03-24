Full Casting Announced For YOU ARE HERE at Southwark Playhouse

You Are Here is the UK premiere of an intimate, hilarious and heart-breaking tour-de-force musical that will leave you cheering for the resilience of the human spirit.

July 20, 1969. On the night of the moon landing, Chicago housewife Diana (Wendi Peters) walks out of her comfortable suburban life for no real reason. She sees the astronauts taking that great step and is struck by the realisation that some people lead exciting lives. Suddenly alone in a fast-changing world, she finds a series of unexpected encounters can turn one small step into a giant, life-changing leap.

This is a live, in-person performance running for four weeks. There will be two live-streamed performances on Saturday, 22 May at 3pm an 7.30pm (captions available for the matinee performance).

Southwark Playhouse are selling tickets for live, in-person socially distanced performances of You Are Here based on current government guidance. If government guidance does not allow for live performances to go ahead with social distancing, then all performances of You Are Here will be live-streamed and ticket holders will be contacted with details on how to watch the alternative production online or obtain a refund.

You Are Here is performed live from the theatre. In-person tickets are now available to book.

Full details and schedule on the website: www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/show/you-are-here

Previews are from Monday, 17 May until Wednesday, 19 May (tickets £16)

Press night is Thursday, 20 May

The run finishes on Saturday, 12 June (all tickets, £27.50, £22 conc.). Running time is 90 mins.

You Are Here can be streamed live on Saturday, 22 May at 3pm and 7.30pm, with captions available for the 3pm performance. Tickets are £20 and can be booked via the show page.

Other shows currently available to stream via Southwark Playhouse

Southwark Playhouse have a selection of on-demand streams available via the Southwark Stayhouse streaming platform which is located on the website. The general link to all shows is here: https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/whats-on/.