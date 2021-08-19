Full Casting Announced For Tour COME WHAT MAY UK Tour

Come What May, a tribute to the greatest movie musicals of all time including Moulin Rouge, Rocketman, The Greatest Showman, A Star is Born and Burlesque, today announces full casting. The show, which stars Britain's Got Talent winner Jai McDowall, will head out on a major national theatre tour this September, playing across the UK including at the Mercury Theatre Colchester, the Mayflower Theatre Southampton, the New Theatre Royal Lincoln and Buxton Opera House, where the show kicks off on 15 September.

Joining the previously announced Jai McDowall are: Celyn Cartwright, David Wyatt, Óscar Fonseca, Chloe Gatward, Emma Jane, Georgia McEnaney, Hannah Morcos, Stuart Rouse, Marco Venturini, and Reece Woodier.

Travel back in time as the children of the revolution take you into the sexy, disreputable and glamorous underworld of Paris at the Moulin Rouge. Have a musical peep into the flamboyant world of Elton John, journey on into the imagination of the original showman P.T Barnum before heading to the bright lights of Los Angeles as well as the kitsch glamour of Sunset Boulevard's Burlesque Lounge.

The musical extravaganza is packed with timeless classics from Moulin Rouge including Come What May, Your Song, Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend, Roxanne and Lady Marmalade as well as hits from other iconic movie musicals from Come Alive, Saturday Night's Alright and Shallow to Show Me How You Burlesque.

This all-singing, all-dancing show is an unforgettable combination of dreams, adventure and above all - love!

Jai McDowall won the fifth season of Britain's Got Talent, capturing the hearts of a nation with his powerhouse vocals, natural charm and versatile song interpretations. Jai appeared at the 2011 Royal Variety Performance and has since toured the UK with his own show, as well as appearing in the theatre shows Mad About the Musicals and Les Musicals as well as in London at Live at Zedel.

Come What May is presented by Sweeney Entertainments and Sisco Productions. The show is created by Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield for Sisco Productions with choreography by Scott Coldwell and arrangements/musical Supervision by James Doughty.

Co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, Sweeney Entertainments has been providing a wide repertoire of top-quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for over fifteen years both in the UK and internationally and now boasts a repertoire of fourteen touring productions.

Sisco Productions is a company of enthusiastic and ambitious theatre makers, led by Barricade Boys creators Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield, whose primary mission is to create and provide high quality live theatre to the widest possible audience.

Tour Dates:

15/09/2021 BUXTON OPERA HOUSE

16/09/2021 HOWDEN PARK CENTRE

17/09/2021 ELGIN TOWN HALL

18/09/2021 ALHAMBRA DUNFERMLINE

21/09/2021 OCTAGON THEATRE YEOVIL

25/09/2021 MERCURY THEATRE COLCHESTER

26/09/2021 MAYFLOWER THEATRE SOUTHAMPTON

04/10/2021 THE GROVE THEATRE DUNSTABLE

07/10/2021 GAIETY THEATRE AYR

10/10/2021 QUEENS THEATRE HORNCHURCH

11/10/2021 WYVERN THEATRE SWINDON

12/10/2021 ROYAL SPA THEATRE LEAMINGTON

13/10/2021 NEW THEATRE ROYAL LINCOLN

16/10/2021 ASHCROFT THEATRE CROYDON

17/10/2021 TOWNGATE THEATRE BASILDON

21/10/2021 PLOWRIGHT THEATRE SCUNTHORPE

22/10/2021 EMPIRE THEATRE CONSETT

23/10/2021 THEATRE ROYAL WAKEFIELD

24/10/2021 HEXAGON READING

26/10/2021 THE STABLES WAVENDON

27/10/2021 THE BREWHOUSE TAUNTON

28/10/2021 BARNSTAPLE THEATRE

29/10/2021 SOUTHMILL ARTS CENTRE BISHOP STORTFORD

31/10/2021 PALACE THEATRE SOUTHEND

01/11/2021 CHELTENHAM TOWN HALL

04/11/2021 THEATRE ROYAL ST HELENS

05/11/2021 WATERSMEET THEATRE RICKMANSWORTH

10/11/2021 LEAS CLIFF HALL FOLKESTONE

12/11/2021 NORTHCOTT THEATRE EXETER

13/11/2021 BABBACOMBE THEATRE

18/11/2021 ASSEMBLY ROOMS TAMWORTH