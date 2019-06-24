Full Casting Announced For The World Premiere Of FRIENDS Parody Musical, FRIENDSICAL

Full casting has been announced for the eagerly awaited world premiere of Friendsical. Playing everyone's favourite friends are Jordan Fox (Joey), Sarah Goggin (Monica), Jamie Lee-Morgan (Ross), Thomas Mitchells (Chandler), Ally Retberg (Phoebe) and Charlotte Elisabeth York (Rachel). They will be joined by Duncan Burt (Ensemble) and Rebecca Withers (Ensemble).

The hilarious parody musical, written by Miranda Larson, will embark on a extensive UK tour, opening at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham on 15 July 2019 followed by: Darlington, Derry, Newcastle, Kingston, Malvern, Blackpool, Chelmsford, Southampton and Croydon. Friendsical will also enjoy a full run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 1 - 25 August as part of the Assembly Festival programme in The Assembly Rooms' Music Hall.

When Ross' wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life... will he end up with his one true love?

Featuring original songs such as '(He's her) Lobster!', 'Richard's Moustache' and 'You're Over Me? When Were You Under Me?', the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention.

What could possibly go wrong?

Friendsical is written and directed by Miranda Larsson, with designs by Anthony Lamble, lighting by Dom Jeffery, sound by Julian Butler, musical composition by Barrie Bignold, choreography by Darren Carnall, associate choreography by Michael Vinsen and is produced by Birdbrooke Entertainment ltd.

CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre

Everymantheatre.org.uk

17 - 20 July 2019

01242 572 573

DARLINGTON Hippodrome

Darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

24 - 27 July 2019

01325 405405

EDINBURGH Assembly Rooms

assemblyfestival.com

01 - 25 August 2019

01316233030

DERRY Millennium Forum

Millenniumforum.co.uk

28 - 31 August 2019

028 7126 4455

NEWCASTLE Northern Stage

Northernstage.co.uk

3 - 7 September 2019

0191 230 5151

KINGSTON Rose Theatre

Rosetheatrekingston.org

9 - 14 September 2019

020 8174 0090

MALVERN Festival Theatre

Malvern-theatres.co.uk

16 - 21 September 2019

01684 892277

BLACKPOOL Grand Theatre

Blackpoolgrand.co.uk

23 - 28 September 2019

01253 290 190

CHELMSFORD Civic Theatre

Chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres

14 - 19 October 2019

01245 606 505

SOUTHAMPTON Nuffield Theatre

Nstheatres.co.uk

21 - 26 October 2019

0238067 1771

CROYDON Ashcroft Playhouse

Fairfield.co.uk

28 October - 2 November 2019

0203 292 0001





