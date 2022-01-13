Full Cast and Creative Team Announced For Revival of MURDER FOR TWO at The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has today announced the full cast and creative team for their upcoming revival production of Kellen Blair and Joe Kinosian's award-winning musical comedy Murder For Two. The new production, which will run in Cirencester from 4 February - 5 March (Press Night: 7 February), marks the first time the musical's setting has been relocated to the United Kingdom.

The high-energy musical whodunit, which is a zany blend between classical musical comedy and madcap murder mystery, follows Officer Marcus Moscowicz as he is put to the test to prove his super sleuthing skills and solve the crime of novelist Arthur Whitney's death before the real detectives arrive.

Bryan Hodgson will reunite with the Barn Theatre to direct the new production of the musical, which sees two actors play thirteen characters and the piano as they pay homage to the murder mystery canon. Bryan Hodgson previously directed the Barn Theatre's 2019 Built by Barn production of The Importance of Being Earnest, which had successful runs at the Barn Theatre and London's Turbine Theatre (which marked the Barn's first London transfer).

Bryan Hodgson said of the production, "I've always adored working at the Barn and am so excited to be returning for the ridiculous romp that is Murder For Two. The show is such a tonic coming out of last year, and the silliness of the piece brings a well-timed smile to all. For the first time ever this show will be set in the U.K. (firmly in the realms of Gloucestershire) and with only two guys playing every suspect, detective, victim, and murderer, this show is Agatha Christie gone wrong......and then some!".

2020 Actor Musician graduate Lee O'Reilly will make his professional debut in the role of Officer Marcus Moscowicz with Sam Denia (Chekhov's Sketches and Vaudevilles) as the Suspects.

Murder For Two features book and music by Joe Kinosian, book and lyrics by Kellen Blair with direction by Bryan Hodgson (Elegies for Angels, Punks & Raging Queens), set design by Justin Williams (Death Drop, Wonderville), musical supervision by Nicole Johnson, lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner (A Russian Doll, Stones in His Pockets), sound design by Ben Thomas and costume design by Denise Cleal with 'Steppin' Out' track by Ethan Deppe.

The Barn Theatre will hold a 2022 season launch event announcing further details on 21 January 2022.

Tickets for the production are now on sale at barntheatre.org.uk.