Full Cast Confirmed For Immersive Christmas Show CLUB 2B

Full casting has now been confirmed for the Belgrade Theatre's and Strictly Arts' immersive theatre experience Club 2B, opening its doors for the very first time this Christmas.

Blending theatre with live music, dancing, gaming tables, food and drink and more, this innovative, cabaret-style party will take audiences on an exhilarating trip through time, meeting real and fictional characters from across the ages along the way.

The show is helmed by Strictly Arts Artistic Director Corey Campbell and is the first production he has developed at the Belgrade Theatre since taking up his post as one of its three Co-Artistic Directors for Coventry's year as City of Culture in 2021.

Campbell stars in the show as the enigmatic host and club owner Z, alongside a multi-roling ensemble including Aimee Powell (Over the Top, Belgrade Theatre; Freeman, Strictly Arts; Feed the Beast, Birmingham REP), Meg Forgan (We'll Live and Die in these Towns, Belgrade Theatre), Charis McRoberts (Dead Endings, Birmingham REP; Blackout and Joyriders, Lyric Theatre Belfast) and Iona Coburn (The Threepenny Opera; Therese Raquin; West Side Story).

Joining these previously announced cast members as the maître d'hôtel Mama D is Katy Anna-Southgate, who made her professional debut in the Belgrade Theatre's 2018 pantomime Sleeping Beauty after graduating from Musical Theatre Academy the same year.

The show will also incorporate a live band, who will keep the celebration going with a lively afterparty straight after the show, performing music from a range of different genres. The band is comprised of Musical Director Jonathan Campbell on keys, with Graham Campbell on percussion and Alicia Gardener-Trejo on saxophone and flute.

Make sure you come dressed to impress and ready for a live experience like no other for this compelling story of passion, jealousy and revenge. Seated around tables in the Belgrade's flexible B2 auditorium, you'll have the freedom to get up and explore the room as the performance unfolds around you: think Secret Cinema meets Berlin Cabaret Club and prohibition-era speakeasy nightclub.

The show is devised by Corey Campbell and the company with set by Adrian Sweeney, lighting by Chris Munn, sound design and engineering by Rob Clews, costumes by Margaret Lock and video design by John Roddy. Food and drink are by the Belgrade Theatre's in-house catering team, led by Mark Verhofstad, Joy Clayton and Donna Rowan.

Club 2B makes its world premiere at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry from 11-31 December. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.club2b.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You