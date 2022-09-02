Full Cast Announced for THE PANTOMIME ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN at Darlington Hippodrome

Darlington Hippodrome has announced further casting for this year's high-flying family pantomime, The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan.

Previously announced panto legend Christopher Biggins, who is returning to Darlington where his panto dame career began over 45 years ago, will be joined by comedian Rikki Jay, North-East panto favourite Steve Arnott, Darlington returner Peter Peverley, West End performers James Hameed and Tegan Bannister and newcomer Sheri Lineham.

Comedian Rikki Jay joins the line up as Smee. With a television career launched from ITV's The Big Big Talent Show, Rikki went on to appear on comedy programmes across UK television including The Big Stage, Jay Walking and Gagging For It and is a regular on Sky TV. Rikki has been a mainstay of pantomime for several years starring alongside the biggest names in UK theatre and television. Rikki also regularly entertains global audiences on board the QE2 and world cruises, in cabaret venues across the United States, and has entertained British troops across the Middle East and the Falkland Islands.

Whitley Bay born, Steve Arnott started his professional career as a voice-over artiste for radio and television and appeared on national television as the original Dairy Crest milkman. He toured extensively with the Pasadena Roof Orchestra as the production manager. Steve has done many a panto in the North-East and returns to Darlington for a fourth time for The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan.

Peter Peverley trained at Newcastle College and spent three years with the RSC long ensemble performing in Stratford London and New York. He spent 15 years with the Northern Stage ensemble based at the Old Newcastle Playhouse Theatre appearing in many productions including Animal Farm, A Clockwork Orange, and 1984, touring nationally and internationally. His TV credits include Byker Grove (BBC/Zenith), Emmerdale (YTV), Harry, Spender and The Parables (BBC), The Bobby Thompson Story, Show People and Planet North. Peter returns to Darlington Hippodrome after a successful season in Cinderella last year.



The cast is completed with Sheri Lineham as Wendy and West End performers James Hameed, Tegan Bannister as Peter Pan and Tinker Bell.

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan will be a fun-filled Christmas extravaganza with a fabulous cast and orchestra, laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery and of course, plenty of audience participation.

Join Biggins and the rest of the cast on a swashbuckling trip this Christmas at Darlington Hippodrome where laughter is guaranteed by the barrel-load. Be part of the panto magic and hook your tickets today!

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan runs from Friday 9 to Saturday 31 December. Tickets are on sale now with early booking advised. For full details and to book visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call the box office on 01325 405405