Full Cast Announced for Johannes Radebe: Freedom UK Tour

TV dancing sensation and international champion Johannes Radebe just announces the dancers joining him in his first UK Tour, Johannes Radebe: Freedom, which will open on 16 March and run through to 1 May 2022.

Starring Johannes Radebe, the cast will feature Joe Atkinson, Lowri Evans, Elizabeth Fullalove, Gabriela Gregorian, Andilé Mabhena, Lee Pratt, Ben Rutter, Kamira Samuel, Jefferson Santos, Natasha Scrase, Hakeem Tinubu and Anelisa Lamola.

Johannes Radebe: Freedom is a celebration of music and dance, from African fusion to fiery Latin, classic dance arrangements and huge party anthems, with a company of exciting dancers.

Johannes will take the audience on his personal journey, from growing up in South Africa, to travelling the world, winning titles and starring in Strictly Come Dancing.

Born in the township Zamdela Sasolburg, South Africa, Johannes Radebe started dancing when he was seven. He was fascinated by the discipline and the glamour of Ballroom and Latin. Over the next 13 years, Johannes competed in local competitions, climbing up the Latin ranks with top honours, and eventually adding Ballroom and other dance styles, such as African Contemporary and Jazz. He became a finalist at national dance competitions and received an invitation to compete internationally in St Petersburg, Russia.



At the age of 21, Johannes left South Africa to work on the internationally renowned Italian cruise liner Costa. Persistence and experience saw this young, vibrant South African given more responsibilities including choreographing, teaching new dancers, and then eventually being promoted to Dance Captain. In 2018, he was invited to join the debut season of the international hit show, Dancing With The Stars, in South Africa.



Johannes toured the world in the international dance show Burn The Floor before being headhunted by Strictly Come Dancing. He moved to the UK to dance on the flagship BBC show. In his second series, he was partnered with Catherine Tyldesley and danced the first same-sex routine with fellow Strictly star Graziano Di Prima. In 2020, he danced with Caroline Quentin and reached week seven in a shorter BAFTA-nominated season. He will return to the ballroom for his fourth series in September.

Johannes Radebe: Freedom is created by Johannes Radebe, with Jess Ellen as associate choreographer, Andrew Exeter as set and lighting designer, Dan Samson as sound designer and music production by Gary Hickeson.

The UK Tour of Johannes Radebe: Freedom is presented by ROYO.

