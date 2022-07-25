Full Cast Announced For UK Tour Of Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D

Original Theatre have announced the full cast of their brand new production of Rachel Wagstaff's acclaimed adaptation of Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D. The production, directed by Philip Franks, will begin its UK Tour at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne on 8 September 2022.

The final members of the cast to be announced are Oliver Boot as Chief Inspector Craddock, Lorenzo Martelli as Guiseppe Renzo, Chrystine Symone as Lola Brewster and Holly Smith in the ensemble.

They join the previously announced Susie Blake as Miss Marple, Sophie Ward as Marina Gregg, Joe McFadden as Jason Rudd, Veronica Roberts as Dolly Bantry, Mara Allen as Cherry Baker, Sarah Lawrie as Ella Zielinsky, Jules Melvin as Heather Leigh and David Partridge as Cyril Leigh.

Oliver Boot's theatre credits include The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time for the National Theatre's UK and International Tours, Finding Neverland, Oliver! And Piaf at Leicester Curve, Antony and Cleopatra, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Timon of Athens, King Lear and Richard II for the Globe Theatre, and an award-winning world tour of Othello for Cheek by Jowl. In 2006, Oliver was asked to perform Henry V for Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh at a private dinner party thrown by the American Embassy. On television, Oliver played regular Ben Woodman in the BBC's Holby City.

Lorenzo Martelli's theatre credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream (Almeida Festival and National Tour), Ladies' Night (Royal Court Liverpool), Our Day Out (Chester Gateway) and The Man Who (Pleasance London).

Chrystine Symone's theatre credits include Megan in The Girl on the Train (Upstairs at the Gatehouse), Fay Apple in Anyone Can Whistle (Southwark Playhouse) and Lamplighter/Understudy Gloria in The Magician's Elephant (RSC).

Holly Smith's theatre credits include National Mourning (Theatre503), Shadowlands (UK Tour), Flare Path (UK Tour), The Hothouse (Trafalgar Theatre, London), Blithe Spirit (UK Tour) and Barchester Chronicles (Chichester Festival Theatre).

In 1960s England, a wind of change is blowing through the land. It has even reached the sleepy village of St Mary Mead. There's a new housing estate, which alarms the villagers as much as it intrigues them and, even more unsettling, a rich American film star has bought the manor house. Jane Marple, confined to a chair after an accident, is wondering if life has passed her by. Then there is a shocking murder, and Miss Marple must unravel a web of lies, danger and tragedy. This adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous novel brings real emotional depth and psychological insight to a thrilling story of secrets, loss and revenge.

The Mirror Crack'd From Side to Side was published in the UK in 1962 and adapted as a feature film, The Mirror Crack'd, in 1980, starring Angela Lansbury as Miss Marple, Elizabeth Taylor, Kim Novak, Rock Hudson and Tony Curtis. On television, adaptations of the novel have starred Joan Hickson as Miss Marple in 1992 and Julia McKenzie as Miss Marple in 2011.



THE MIRROR CRACK'D will be directed by Philip Franks (Barnes' People, The Haunting of Alice Bowles, The Habit of Art, The Croft and A Cold Supper Behind Harrods) and designed by Adrian Linford, with lighting design by Emma Chapman, sound design by Max Pappenheim, casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG and movement direction by Sophia Vi.

The UK Tour will be produced by Alastair Whatley and Tom Hackney for The Original Theatre Company. The Original Theatre Company recently won a Critics' Circle Award for their outstanding contribution to British Theatre during lockdown, through which they produced acclaimed online productions of Sebastian Faulks's Birdsong Online, Louise Coulthard's Watching Rosie, Torben Betts's Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon, Philip Franks's The Haunting of Alice Bowles and Peter Barnes's Barnes' People. More recently, they have produced stage and hybrid productions ranging from world premieres of Frazer Flintham's Into The Night to Ben Brown's The End of The Night at Park Theatre, as well as tours of The Hound of The Baskervilles, Being Mr Wickham, The System, A Splinter of Ice, The Habit of Art, Invincible and Birdsong. They recently announced their new playwriting festival 'Originals' in partnership with Riverside Studios, which, in early July, saw the three winning plays performed and streamed live over consecutive days.

Tour Dates

8 - 17 September Eastbourne Devonshire Park 01323 412000

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

20 - 24 September Darlington Hippodrome 01325 405405

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

27 September - 1 October Cheltenham Everyman Theatre 01242 572573

everymantheatre.org.uk

4 - 8 October York Theatre Royal 01904 623568

www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

10 - 15 October Oxford Playhouse 01865 305305

Oxfordplayhouse.com

17 - 22 October Mold Theatr Clwyd 01352 344101

www.theatrclwyd.com

31 October - 5 November Northampton Royal & Derngate 01604 624811

royalandderngate.co.uk

8 - 12 November Norwich Theatre Royal 01603 630000

norwichtheatre.org

14 - 19 November Malvern Festival Theatre 01684 892277

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

22 - 26 November Bromley Churchill Theatre 0343 310 0020

churchilltheatre.co.uk

28 November - 3 December Southend Palace Theatre 0343 310 0030

palacetheatresouthend.co.uk