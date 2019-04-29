Full Cast Announced For Guildford Fringe Theatre Company's Production Of John Godber's BOUNCERS

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company is kicking off the disco vibes this summer with John Godber's hilarious, fast-paced comedy Bouncers. The play is running from Monday 3 - Saturday 8 June in The Back Room of The Star Inn, Guildford.

Lucky Eric, Judd, Les and Ralph are the original men in black as they tell the tale of one night in a Yorkshire disco in the 80's in this outrageous parody of Saturday Night Fever. The audience is invited for a night out on the town, with the evening's events set against the tatty glitzy glamour, flashing lights and pulsating beat of the nightclub scene. The four brutish bouncers of the title portray over twenty characters between them, from giggly girls and lads on the make to Hooray Henrys, pogoing punks and drunken slobs!

Directed by Harry Blumenau and assisted by Charlotte Bateup, the play stars Martin Allanson (Doctors, BBC and Branderham in Wuthering Heights, Birmingham Repertory) as Judd, Gareth Davies (Julius Caesar in Julius Caesar and Sir Toby Belch in Twelfth Night, TNT Theatre) as Lucky Eric, Sam Stay (Oedipus, Almeida Theatre and The Play, Edinburgh Fringe) as Ralph and Shaun Blaney (Three's a Shroud, The Belfast Waterfront and The Man who fell to Pieces, Tinderbox Theatre) as Les.

Known for his observational comedies, award-winning playwright John Godber is one of the UK's most performed writers, having penned over 50 plays including Teechers and Up 'n' Under.

Nick Wyschna, Guildford Fringe producer, said: "In 2018 we produced Teechers, our first play by John Godber, and it was a hit! As soon as we started rehearsals for Teechers we knew we'd be doing more of his work. The writing is so clever, it just makes sense - even though the plays often seem to go a million miles an hour! Bouncers has a small cast of 4 actors working their bums off as they switch from character to character, very similar to Teechers in that respect. The Back Room of The Star Inn continues to be our preferred venue for these small, intimate pieces of theatre. Being so close, you don't miss a beat and can easily get swept up in the play."

Book now to join Guildford Fringe Theatre Company at this Yorkshire disco full of glamour, glitz and hilarity! Call 01483 361101 or visit http://www.guildfordfringe.com/.





