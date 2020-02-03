Full Cast Announced For A MUSEUM IN BAGHDAD At The Kiln Theatre

Following the world premiere at Stratford -upon-Avon, Kiln Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company today announce the full cast for the London run of A Museum in Baghdad. Director Erica Whyman reunites David Birrell (Professor Leonard Woolley), Houda Echouafni (Layla Hassan), Emma Fielding (Gertrude Bell), Ali Gadema (Kidnapper, Prime Minister), Rendah Heywood (Ghalia Hussein), Zed Josef (Salim), Nadi Kemp-Sayfi (Nasiya), Debbie Korley (Sam York), Riad Richie (Mohammed Abdullah), and Rasoul Saghir (Abu Zaman). The production opens at Kiln Theatre on 28 April, with previews from 22 April, and runs until 23 May.

In 1926, the nation of Iraq is in its infancy, and British archaeologist Gertrude Bell is founding a museum in Baghdad. In 2006, Ghalia Hussein is attempting to reopen the museum after looting during the war.

Decades apart, these two women share the same goals: to create a fresh sense of unity and nationhood, to make the world anew through the museum and its treasures. But in such unstable times, questions remain. Who is the museum for? Whose culture are we preserving? And why does it matter when people are dying?

A Museum in Baghdad was co-commissioned by the RSC and the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh.

Box Office: 020 7328 1000

www.kilntheatre.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You