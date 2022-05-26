Free Event Comes to the Warrington Museum and Library as Part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A free family event to honour community heroes is coming to Warrington Museum and Library as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Taking the shape of an artist takeover of the whole building, 'Everything About Us' will give visitors the chance to share their stories about those who go above and beyond for the people in their lives.

From terrific teachers to neighbours who put others first during the pandemic, those tales of kindness will be integrated into all kinds of art forms from storytelling and puppetry to crafts and workshops to live music and dance by 'creative caretakers' on Saturday, 18 June.

Professional dance artist Stacey Atkinson and Felicity Goodman and Tom Barry, from Story Stitchers, are leading on the event.

Stacey said: "It's a free event for the Warrington community. We want to be intergenerational so it's open to all ages and there will be a lot going on. We received the funding for this as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee but the theme itself is kindness and our own heroes in the community.

"We link that to the idea that the Queen is our hero - she shows kindness in the way she protects our country and it's celebrating the people who share those qualities."

Each artist - or 'creative caretaker' - will have a different way of celebrating those people. All they need on the day is you.

Stacey, who directed the dance piece Stronger Together under Luke Jerram's Planet Earth sculpture Gaia at Parr Hall, added: "We were keen to get the community back together after the pandemic and the ongoing challenges we're all facing. We feel that's important and hope the event's themes resonate even more because of that.

"It's been really nice to work with Flick and Tom from Story Stitchers and integrate storytelling and dance together among many other art forms. We're trying to bring all the Warrington artists together and show people what is on offer on their doorstep.

Everything About Us is free and takes place between 10.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday, 18 June, at Warrington Museum and Library.