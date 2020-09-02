Frantic Assembly Announce Online Workshop Programme

The films can be rented separately or as the full course, saving £25.

In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, acclaimed theatre company Frantic Assembly has developed online schools' workshops as well as a new four-part online CPD course for teachers to assist them in delivering devising and physical theatre modules in a socially distanced setting.

The new workshops delivered online by Frantic Assembly Practitioners are suitable for socially distanced learning in school or remote/home learning and are designed to explore the Frantic Method of devising and physicality within a socially distanced framework, allowing students to study and develop skills safely and with confidence.

These sessions introduce the work of Frantic Assembly and explore non-contact movement and devising, including

A thorough warm up, preparing students mentally and physically

Developing physical skills that explore non-contact movement and ensemble work whilst socially distancing

Creative tasks that can be done independently and in small groups

A cool down, reflection and questions

Frantic Assembly's Teachers' CPD Course is an online, streamed home study course that will equip teachers embarking on delivering devising and physical modules in the next academic year. Developed and created by Artistic Director Scott Graham, Creative Associate Simon Pittman and Associate Director (Learn and Train) Sophie Shaw, the four-part course provides exercises and tasks exploring socially distanced teaching as well as tips and advice for working in a virtual classroom.

Scott Graham said "The relationship between Frantic Assembly, Teachers and their students has always been vital. We have grown together and learnt from each other. At a time when those Teachers are under immense stress to inspire, instruct and nurture our students it is only right that we should focus our efforts on supporting them. We have always identified limitations as important elements of the creative process and we have worked hard to help Teachers find ways of exploring innovative theatre making within the new limitations they find themselves in. As ever, together we evolve and adapt and will find new ways to engage and inspire students and young theatre makers."

Access is by a streamed rental via Vimeo On Demand. The films can be rented separately or as the full course, saving £25 (see below). Single workshops are available for 1 month streaming rental and the full four workshop package for 3 month streaming rental. Price includes a downloadable resource pack which accompanies each workshop. To rent please visit http://www.vimeo.com/ondemand/teacherscpd

Workshop 1 - Generating & Selecting Physicality

· Develop ways of approaching and generating physical material.

· Edit, rework and explore ways to use the material through rehearsal and workshop exploration

Workshop 2 - Generating and Selecting Text

· Develop written material using the building blocks and other key strategies from the Frantic Method

Workshop 3 - Articulating & Interpreting

· Explore meaning, story and context in material

· Encourage and develop analytical observation

· Hone selected material into potential performance through workshop

Workshop 4 - Ways of Staging

· Approaches to presenting performance under socially distanced conditions

· Approaches to staging

· A guide to working creatively with cameras and recording for performance



Single Workshops (with resources) £50 incl VAT

Full Package (All four workshops with resources) £175 incl VAT



