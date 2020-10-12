Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes To Perform Exclusive Interactive Live Gig From O2 Academy Brixton

The immersive show will feature the live debut of tracks from the forthcoming Blossom Deluxe release, out on October 23rd.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes will bring their ferocious live experience back to the O2 Academy Brixton in an exclusive virtual gig streamed on MelodyVR. The immersive show, dubbed 'Brixton By Request', will feature the live debut of tracks from the forthcoming Blossom Deluxe release, out on October 23rd.



The British rockers are inviting fans onto the stage with them - virtually - with a chance to invade the stage, pick the setlist and chat to the band via interactive screens at the legendary London venue.



A global at-home audience can join the action exclusively via the MelodyVR app on smartphones and VR headsets. Groundbreaking live stream technology will transport fans onto the state-of-the-art stage for the one-off performance, allowing them to choose from multiple camera angles to make the show their own.



Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes already have a special history with the music venue. They released their first ever live album 23 Live at Brixton Academy in March 2018, recorded at their huge sold out headline show the year before, where they played every song from their first two albums. 'Brixton By Request' represents an epic return and is their first fully virtual show. The very special evening's interactive elements have never been done before, and will allow The Rattlesnakes' renowned, electrifying performance to come to life. Tickets go on sale to the public on 14th October 2020 at LiveNation.co.uk.



Frank Carter says, "There are few places like O2 Academy Brixton, a venue where you feel the history every time you walk out onto the stage. Our sold out Brixton show a few years back was wild and we had to create a live album from it. This time around we're gonna give even more energy to you at home - and can't wait to get energy back - with our exclusive interactive live show on MelodyVR. See you there."



Forming just five years ago, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have already made their mark on the UK rock scene - with three Top 20 albums under their belt and sell out shows across Europe. Famed for their raucous live performances, the band, consisting of formidable frontman Frank Carter, guitarist Dean Richardson, bassist Tank Barclay and Gareth Grover on drums, released their debut album Blossom in 2015, and the follow-ups Modern Ruin in 2017 and End of Suffering in 2019.





Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes' 'Brixton By Request' show is exclusively available to watch via the MelodyVR app on smartphones and VR headsets. To be part of the live experience, download the MelodyVR app at on.melodyvr.com/app. After purchasing a ticket at LiveNation.co.uk, a redemption code and simple instructions on joining the stream will be sent. This show will be available to watch in the UK, USA, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.



Tickets for Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes' Brixton By Request, live at O2 Academy Brixton go on sale to the public on 14th October 2020 at LiveNation.co.uk.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You