Frances Barber Will Return As Outrageous Billie Trix

Producers today announce that critically acclaimed 'MUSIK' by writer Jonathan Harvey and Pet Shop Boys Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe is to get a four-week London run following its sold out world premiere at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe.

A 60-minute, one-woman show starring multi-award-winning actress Frances Barber reprising her role as Billie Trix from the 2001 musical, 'Closer to Heaven', 'MUSIK' will run at Leicester Square Theatre from Wednesday 5 February to Sunday 1 March.

Press night is Tuesday 11 February at 7pm.

Pet Shop Boys said: "When we wrote 'Closer to Heaven' almost 20 years ago, we loved the compelling outrageousness of the character Bille Trix as written by Jonathan and performed by Frances Barber. We have all discussed for many years the idea of creating her own one-woman show which would give us the chance to write more songs for her as she looks back on her incredible career. We're thrilled that this show is finally happening."

Jonathan Harvey said: "It has been such a treat reconnecting and working with Chris and Neil on this, 20 years after our first foray into musical theatre writing. In 'MUSIK' Billie, dried up, drug-addled icon and rock star, tells us about her life and sings her biggest hits with Frances Barber inhabiting her again as she did so hilariously and so touchingly all those years ago."

'MUSIK' is produced by Cahoots Theatre Company.





