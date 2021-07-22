Forum Birmingham Announces Launch Party and Gifts 2000 Tickets to NHS, Key Workers and Hospitality

The wait is nearly over. It's almost time for the most exciting new opening clubland has seen in years. Forum Birmingham throws open its doors for the first time on Friday, September 3rd with a huge line-up that sets a high standard from the off. Local hero Mike Skinner is headlining with a DJ set next to a wealth of Forum's resident DJs including Theo Kottis, Erol Alkan, Yung Singh, Shosh (24 Hour Garage Girls), Hammer, Barely Legal and Oneman. Another special guest will also be revealed in the coming weeks.

For this mouth-watering first event, Forum Birmingham are giving away 2000 tickets; 1000 of them, plus a free pint each provided by Coors, go to NHS, key workers and UK hospitality staff and the other 1000 go to subscribers to Forum Birmingham's mailing list via a ballot. There are also a limited number of general release tickets on sale now at £15. Sign up for free allocation tickets, or purchase a limited general release ticket now at; HERE.

The stage is now set for Forum Birmingham to come good on its promises. The bar will be raised once more with a season jam-packed with cutting-edge lineups of world-class DJs, live acts and influential promotions. The club itself has been fully renovated, the original woven wooden sprung dance floor is back in action, and there are newly polished concrete floors, a steel mezzanine for overarching views and a world-renowned line array V-Series sound system from d&b audiotechnik. On top of this, Space 54 is a brand new second room with its own high spec light and sound offering a more intimate vibe.

And so to the launch. This is an eclectic but well-curated line-up headlined by Streets frontman, Mike Skinner, one of the most iconic musicians to have come out of Birmingham. He is a pioneer of the garage sound that is now so globally recognised and as a DJ he knows how to cook up a real party as he draws on grime, drum and bass, house and plenty in between.

He is joined by an a-team of Forum Birmingham residents including edgy house man Theo Kottis, Phantasy Sound boss and indie kid Erol Alkan, garage kingpin and Rinse regular Oneman, the much-hyped party starter Barely Legal, the exciting Shosh from 24 Hour Garage Girls, Hammer plus Yung Singh.

This will be a remarkable new chapter for Forum Birmingham. Make sure you are there to be part of its history. For more information, ticket sign up and sale head over to; forumbirmingham.uk/launchparty.