Forced Entertainment To Present Work Across The UK In 2019

Forced Entertainment has today announced the UK premiere of Out Of Order at Southbank Centre, where they are an Associate Company, in October, before visiting HOME Manchester and ACCA in Brighton. To Move In Time, a Tim Etchells and Forced Entertainment production, in collaboration with performer Tyrone Huggins (Black Men Walking, Opening Skinner's Box), will play at Summerhall in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer.

Forced Entertainment Artistic Director Tim Etchells said: "We are thrilled to be taking our latest group work Out Of Order on its first UK Tour this autumn. Brash, challenging and distinctively Forced Entertainment, it's also the first piece we've ever made with no spoken language - a really exciting move in the development of what we do. Meanwhile we are also heading to Edinburgh Fringe Festival this Summer with To Move In Time, our collaboration with the amazing performer Tyrone Huggins. An obsessive stream of consciousness, funny and poignant, this piece is a spiral of ideas about time travel and the values and priorities we have when we think about changing the world..."

Out Of Order takes as its starting point the idea of the mistake, breakdown or accident in established systems and creates a collage of scenes, images, texts, fragments and action to summon the error of the title. Founder members of the Sheffield-based ensemble (Richard Lowdon, Cathy Naden, Terry O'Connor and Robin Arthur) share the stage with regular collaborator Jerry Killick and guest Nicki Hobday who, following recent performances with the group on existing projects, here joins the creation process for the first time.

Clowns in a fight, music, sweat and bright light. In 'Out Of Order' a troupe of hapless clowns rehearse old gags and get tangled in new ones, get trapped in a long-standing dispute, huddled at a table waiting for trouble to start. Like friends. Like politicians. Like a meeting that always collapses. A destruction that can't be escaped. A conversation that can't quite be had. Driven by a heavy musical score 'Out Of Order' teeters carelessly between funny and not funny at all, comical and absolutely tragic. It is the ruins of a show in the ruins of a world. Things go quiet, melancholy, all out of breath. Where we're at. Where we are heading. Out Of Order says it all without speaking.

Forced Entertainment has worked at the forefront of new developments in theatre and performance for 35 years, and has been a key player in the development of a truly contemporary theatre language. The group makes their work in Sheffield (UK) and tours ground-breaking performances across the world. The work explores and often explodes the conventions of genre, narrative and theatre itself - drawing influence not just from drama but from dance, performance art, music culture and popular forms such as cabaret and stand-up.

Out Of Order is a Forced Entertainment production, co-produced by Künsterlhaus Moustonturm & Schauspiel Frankfurt, PACT Zollverein Essen, HAU Hebbel am Ufer Berlin and Gessnerallee Zurich. To Move In Time was Co-commissioned by The Yard Theatre and supported by Lincoln Performing Arts Centre.





