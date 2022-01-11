For The Culture - Celebrations Of Blackness Festival Full Line-up Announced

The full line-up of the inaugural For The Culture - Celebrations of Blackness Festival is released today with a series of free events added to a packed festival programme. New free events are the grand opening and closing ceremonies, panel discussions, art exhibition, wellbeing and parent and baby sessions, rehearsed reading, monologue showcase and film screening. The programme also includes the previously announced family show Josephine and headline acts Le Gateau Chocolat, Lemn Sissay, 90s Baby Podcast and Shingai.

The festival is a celebration of Black joy, talent, culture and creativity and will run from 28 to 30 January to launch the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's 2022 Season. Tickets for free events must be booked in advance at www.lyric.co.uk

For The Culture is curated by Dr Peggy Brunache, Lecturer in the History of Atlantic Slavery & Director of the Beniba Centre for Slavery Studies at University of Glasgow, Tinuke Craig, Lyric Artistic Associate and Nicholai La Barrie, Lyric's Associate Director.



Box office: 020 8741 6850

www.lyric.co.uk