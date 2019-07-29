Five Royal & Derngate Productions Transfer To London

Royal & Derngate, Northampton's acclaimed theatre, is celebrating a run of London transfers, with five productions playing over this season. Three productions move to the West End, whilst Our Lady in Kibeho, directed by Artistic Director James Dacre is being restaged for a six-week season at the Theatre Royal Stratford East and The Lovely Bones tours nationally and internationally, visiting Hackney Empire and Rose Theatre Kingston.

Royal & Derngate's "Resident Ensemble" company The Wardrobe Ensemble has just enjoyed a run at the West End's Trafalgar Studios 1 with Education, Education, Education. Originally commissioned and created in Northampton, the production won The Stage Award and a Fringe First Award.

The theatre's much-loved 2018 Christmas show, The Worst Witch, has been touring the UK since January and now heads to the Vaudeville Theatre for a summer season running from 24 July to 8 September.

Royal & Derngate's UK premiere of Katori Hall's Our Lady of Kibeho transfers to Theatre Royal Stratford East, from 25 September to 2 November, after an acclaimed run in Northampton in February.

Alice Sebold's The Lovely Bones premiered at Royal & Derngate last September and will now tour the UK, visiting Rose Theatre Kingston and Hackney Empire alongside nine other dates.

Touching the Void, based on Joe Simpson's harrowing mountaineering memoir, a co-production with Bristol Old Vic, Royal Lyceum Edinburgh and Fuel, has toured internationally since opening last October. The critically acclaimed production will start its West End run at the Duke of York's Theatre on 9 November, running till 29 February 2020.





