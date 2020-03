In light of recent government advice regarding the Coronavirus pandemic, the Finborough Theatre has decided to cancel all remaining performances of Not Quite Jerusalem and close with immediate effect.

All ticketholders for Not Quite Jerusalem, as well the two postponed productions throughout April-May will be refunded.

The Finborough Theatre plans to reopen on 26 May 2020 with Bliss.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You