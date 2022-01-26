Finborough Theatre Cancels NOT QUITE JERUSALEM

Finborough Theatre has cancelled its previously announced production of Not Quite Jerusalem. Read the statement below:

We regret that the previously announced April production of Not Quite Jerusalem has been cancelled, due to financial pressures caused by the pandemic. We are actively working on releasing a film recording of the March 2020 production, and will announce details if that is possible as soon as we are able.

The show was set to run Tuesday, 5 April - Saturday, 16 April 2022. Directed by Peter Kavanagh. Designed by Ceci Calf. Lighting by Ryan Stafford. Costume Design by Isobel Pellow. Presented by Cumulus Productions in association with Neil McPherson for the Finborough Theatre.



This production was originally commissioned by the Finborough Theatre to celebrate its 40th anniversary as the play was written in 1980, the year the Finborough Theatre opened. It played to sold out audiences and gained eleven four star reviews during its run in March 2020 which was cut short by the national lockdown.