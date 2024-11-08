Final Lineup Revealed For UNCANNYCON 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Danny Robins has announced updates to the line-up for UncannyCon 2024, the fan convention devoted to his multi-million download Uncanny podcast and TV show exploring real-life stories of supernatural encounters, now in its second year. The event is set for 8 December.

This announcement comes hot off the heels of the release of three new episodes of Uncanny titled The Trilogy Of Terror - where Danny is joined by Stewart Lee comedian, then two further episodes look at the case of Meadow Cottage in the Lake District - a haunting that lasts 18 years. Danny also dropped a daily minisode of listener stories every day throughout the month of October in the lead up to Halloween. All episodes available on BBC Sounds.

UncannyCon is an event for fans where they can get up close and personal with Danny, experts on the supernatural and witnesses from some of the most popular Uncanny cases. Taking place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, the convention will be a packed day of talks, Q&As, signings, and will climax with a very special live edition of Uncanny.

Danny said ‘I’m incredibly excited to be returning to London with UncannyCon. The first event was a huge success which sold out in a day, and this one is going to be even bigger and better! I wanted to do a convention for fans of the podcast and TV series so that, not only can they meet and interact with me, our experts, witnesses and guest speakers, but above all hang out with fellow members of the amazing #UncannyCommunity that has grown so beautifully around the show. It’s going to be a fantastic, fascinating and, hopefully, just a little bit frightening day for everyone who attends’.

In the first MEET THE WITNESSES Danny asks Ian from The Bearpark Poltergeist Uncanny TV episode, Vee from The Ghost Horses of Averham case from Danny’s book Into the Uncanny, Amanda from classic podcast episode Elton’s Phone (with the actual original phone!) and Heather from TV episode, The Oxford Exorcism: HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE HAUNTED?

For BORLEY RECTORY: BRITAIN’S GREATEST HAUNTING OR HOAX?, comedian and paranormal enthusiast Jon Culshaw hosts a Q&A with Sean O’Connor, author of the recent book The Haunting of Borley Rectory and Uncanny’s very own sceptic experts Ciaran O’Keeffe and Deborah Hyde, exploring the classic case of “Britain’s Most Haunted House” that has fascinated generations of people for nearly 100 years.

ASK THE EXPERTS opens the floor to the audience as Danny hosts a panel of Uncanny Experts, featuring Sceptic Chris French, cryptozoologist Richard Freeman, Deborah Hyde, Ciaran O’Keeffe, and Team Believer expert Evelyn Hollow for a chance to ask questions about everything from ghosts to Bigfoot, via premonitions, poltergeists, apparitions and UFOs.

UNCANNY UNIVERSITY CHALLENGE sees #TeamBeliever, captained by Evelyn Hollow, featuring Jon Culshaw, Amada from Elton’s Phone and Heather from The Oxford Exorcism battle it out against #TeamSceptic captained by Ciaran O’Keefe, featuring Chris French, Sean O’Connor and Deborah Hyde.

In the second MEET THE WITNESSES: RETURN TO LUIBEILT Danny meets one of the most popular Uncanny witnesses, Phil from the classic podcast cases Don’t Sleep In This House and The Curse of Luibeilt. In 1973, Phil had a terrifying experience in a remote Scottish cottage called Luibeilt, now he and Danny explore some brand new revelations on this enduring case with sceptic expert Ciaran O’Keeffe.

Throughout the day audiences are encouraged to vote for their favourite Uncanny case and share their own stories via a QR code.

The day concludes with a very special live Uncanny episode featuring Reece Shearsmith and Evelyn Hollow. Whether you are #TeamSceptic or #TeamBeliever, this is an unmissable opportunity to join the investigation live! UncannyCon is an official event in conjunction with BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 4.

Creator of the hit podcasts The Battersea Poltergeist, The Witch Farm, Danny has also had two sold out UK tours of the live show Uncanny - I Know What I Saw. He is currently filming the second series of the Uncanny TV show which will air in 2025. Danny’s hit play 2.22 - A Ghost Story will embark on a third and fourth UK tour from summer 2025 - summer 2026.

