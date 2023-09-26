Fallen Angels Dance Theatre And New Note Orchestra Present TRACES THROUGH TIME

A powerful production devised and performed by artists In recovery.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup Photo 1 Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Fallen Angels Dance Theatre And New Note Orchestra Present TRACES THROUGH TIME

The Royal Opera House will welcome Fallen Angels Dance Theatre to perform in the Linbury Theatre for the first time. Fallen Angels Dance Theatre is the UK's only company providing dance theatre experiences for people in recovery from addiction, and presents its latest work Traces Through Time in the Linbury Theatre on Saturday 4 November.

A unique collaboration with New Note Orchestra, the first recovery orchestra in the world, this powerful production has been devised with the dancers and musicians in recovery to bring their life experiences and stories to the stage. Fusing dance, music and spoken word, Traces through Time explores the complex journeys of recovery including mental health adversity and transformation.

Led by Artistic Director and former Soloist with Birmingham Royal Ballet, Paul Bayes Kitcher, Chester based Fallen Angels Dance Theatre has been at the forefront of recovery arts for over a decade, advocating the power the arts and creativity can have on enhancing recovery. Placing Paul and the dancers' lived experiences at the heart of its work, they have performed and delivered outreach work in community, recovery and criminal justice settings across the North West and nationally through their performances and workshops, and internationally with their digital work.

Award-winning Brighton based New Note Orchestra is the first orchestra in the world designed to support people affected by addiction. They compose their own music, and in 2019 both the musicians and the Music Director Conall Gleeson were recognised for their composition skills after being nominated for a PRS award. New Note Orchestra combines a unique blend of acoustic, electric, folk and classical instrumentation to create music that is atmospheric, beautiful and exciting.

Choreographed by Paul Bayes Kitcher in collaboration with New Note Orchestra's Music Director Conall Gleeson and writer Louise Wallwein, Traces through Time promises to be a powerful, visceral theatre experience.

To provide further insight into this unique collaboration, members from Fallen Angels Dance Theatre and New Note Orchestra will take part in Insights event at the Linbury Theatre at 12.30pm on the 5 November 2023.

Paul Bayes Kitcher, Artistic Director of Fallen Angels Dance Theatre, said:

“We at Fallen Angels feel honoured to be part of the Royal Opera House's programme this year. Having the opportunity to share our dancers' and musicians' journeys, from overcoming personal challenges to now performing those stories on such a prestigious stage, is truly awe inspiring. We can't wait to perform this new production, created with our collaborators New Note Orchestra, in November, and to share the transformational power of dance and music with audiences in Chester and London.”

Fallen Angels Dance Theatre (FADT) was founded in 2011 by professional dancers Paul Bayes Kitcher and Claire Morris. Paul has lived experience of addiction and recovery and his practice recognises the complex barriers many face, including mental health issues, disability, and neurodiversity. FADT's creative activities promote well-being and inclusion throughout the whole recovery process. FADT is Company in Residence at Storyhouse Chester and delivers recovery groups across the North West and internationally through its digital output.

Home to The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, the Royal Opera House brings together world-class performers and trailblazing creative teams to share unforgettable performances with audiences near and far. Our theatres are in the heart of London's Covent Garden, but our work is accessed and experienced across the UK and globally through ROH Stream, tours, cinema programme, radio broadcasts and TV output. Our work in schools and communities up and down the country is driven by our curriculum linked Create & Learn programmes, specially designed to inspire creativity, broaden participation and diversify the future of opera and ballet. These sit alongside industry-leading talent development projects, regional partnerships, and a raft of daytime events, family activities, tours, exhibitions and free concerts here in our iconic Covent Garden home. We are also expanding our audience through our flagship Young ROH scheme and are committed to reducing our impact on the environment, and aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2035. 




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Museum Of The Home Announces Winter Festival Plans For 2023/24! Photo
Museum Of The Home Announces Winter Festival Plans For 2023/24!

Museum of the Home's annual Winter Festival kicks off in style from Wednesday 15th November, bringing a wealth of light, colour and festive cheer across their world-famous period rooms and accompanying events, workshops and installations throughout the season. 

2
Cast Set for GHOST STORIES BY CANDLELIGHT UK Tour Photo
Cast Set for GHOST STORIES BY CANDLELIGHT UK Tour

HighTide has revealed full casting for the upcoming tour of Ghost Stories By Candlelight, Elayce Ismail directs Katie Cherry (Sara and Izzy), Elizabeth Crarer (Natalie and Mary) and Loren O’Dair (Balladeer) in this modern twist on the genre.

3
Welsh National Operas General Director Aidan Lang Will Step Down Photo
Welsh National Opera's General Director Aidan Lang Will Step Down

Welsh National Opera’s General Director Aidan Lang will step down at the end of this year following four years in the role and more than 40 years working in opera globally. Learn more about Lang and the Opera here.

4
THE DRIFTERS GIRL Comes to Milton Keynes in October Photo
THE DRIFTERS GIRL Comes to Milton Keynes in October

Witness the new musical, which tells the remarkable story of one of the world's greatest vocal groups and the woman who made them, which comes to Milton Keynes on its first UK tour! Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh What a Lovely War
Royal & Derngate (10/02-10/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh What a Lovely War
Devonshire Park Theatre (10/31-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
CAST Doncaster (9/28-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Bridewell (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
Kin (10/04-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Polka Theatre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Made In (India) Britain
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You