Friends the Musical Parody will embark on a UK tour, planning to kick off in September 2020, British Theatre reports.

Join your six favourite friends at their favourite café for a night of unstoppable laughs with a new musical that lovingly lampoons the beloved NBC sitcom. Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates the misadventures of our favourite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

It's a seemingly typical day in New York coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!

Follow Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe as they navigate life and friendship, all the while reliving favourite moments from the smash hit TV show. Friends! The Musical Parody plucks the best moments from the show's decade long run and recreates the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.

Friends! The Musical Parody will not only keep you laughing but will tug at the heart strings drawing audiences into stories we know and love.

Tour Dates

22 September 2020

Regent Theatre STOKE

25 September 2020

New Theatre OXFORD

26 September 2020

MILTON KEYNES Theatre

5 October 2020

New Victoria Theatre WOKING

22 October 2020

SUNDERLAND Empire

29 November 2020

The Alexandra Theatre BIRMINGHAM

22 February 2021

AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre

Book tickets here!





