FRIENDS THE MUSICAL PARODY Will Embark on a UK Tour
Friends the Musical Parody will embark on a UK tour, planning to kick off in September 2020, British Theatre reports.
Join your six favourite friends at their favourite café for a night of unstoppable laughs with a new musical that lovingly lampoons the beloved NBC sitcom. Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates the misadventures of our favourite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.
It's a seemingly typical day in New York coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!
Follow Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe as they navigate life and friendship, all the while reliving favourite moments from the smash hit TV show. Friends! The Musical Parody plucks the best moments from the show's decade long run and recreates the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.
Friends! The Musical Parody will not only keep you laughing but will tug at the heart strings drawing audiences into stories we know and love.
Tour Dates
22 September 2020
Regent Theatre STOKE
25 September 2020
New Theatre OXFORD
26 September 2020
MILTON KEYNES Theatre
5 October 2020
New Victoria Theatre WOKING
22 October 2020
SUNDERLAND Empire
29 November 2020
The Alexandra Theatre BIRMINGHAM
22 February 2021
AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre